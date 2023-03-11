Action movies get our hearts pumping like no other genre. The fast-paced, engaging nature of these movies makes them the perfect option for a light-hearted yet entertaining watch. Indian action movies are well-known for their fantasy-invoking action sequences and their logic-defying stunts. With several years of the genre playing a prominent role in the county’s movie scene, there have been many refinements to the genre. The storylines have become more intricate and the action sequences have become more immersive. If you wish to catch some of the best and top-rated Indian action movies, head out to Amazon Prime Video for the most unique yet intriguing entertainment.

Here are 6 top-rated Indian action movies on Amazon Prime Video that will exhilarate you like nothing else.

KGF

This movie series follows a gangster involved in mining in the Kolar Gold Fields. In the first chapter, he sets out to murder the man who runs operations in the mines. The second film follows along as he fights off many powerful foes. This movie stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and many more. It is directed by Prashanth Neel.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Pushpa: The Rise

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Pushpa: The Rise is one of the biggest Tollywood blockbusters post-COVID-19. A daily wage labourer decides to go to all extents to earn fame, respect, and money. As he climbs up positions in a red sandalwood smuggling racket, the protagonist faces the heat of being the best. Pushpa was directed by Sukumar and a second instalment is expected to be released in December 2023.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Shershaah

This movie is the story of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Capt. Vikram Batra. The movie follows his exploits fighting against the Pakistanis in Jammu and Kashmir before and during the Kargil War. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shiv Panditt. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Gangs of Wasseypur

With its inspiration being drawn from the real-life gang wars that took place in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, this movie is sure to be exceptionally entertaining. The movie follows a gang rivalry that runs three generations long. This film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and many more. It is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Asuran

A young man with a temper problem kills the son of an upper-caste landlord. The young man’s father is left with the dilemma of what he must do to protect his son from certain retaliation. The movie stars Dhanush, Manju Warrier, and Prakash Raj. It is directed by Vetrimaaran.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Theeram Adhigaaram Ondru

A police officer is tasked with solving a string of murders that have happened over several years. The only clue he gets that links these cases is that all of them are conducted in the same manner. The movie stars Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Abhimanyu Singh. It is directed by H. Vinoth.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

