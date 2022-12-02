Let’s end this productive year on a great note with a content-rich list of movies on Amazon Prime Video. With hardly a month left and the festive season setting in, it’s time for some non-stop entertainment. As we cherish year-long memories with our loved ones, catch up with these best of November movie releases on Amazon Prime Video. From great Indian epics like Ponniyin Selvan 1 to American comedies like The People We Hate at the Wedding, there is something for everyone.

Here is a list of the best of November movie releases on Amazon Prime. You must watch

#1 Kantara

One of the most eagerly anticipated films on Amazon Prime Video is the Kannada hit Kantara. This fictional action drama, in which Rishabh Shetty both stars and directs, needs no introduction to spectators. Kantara was released on October 15, 2022, in Kannada and other Indian languages, and it quickly became known throughout the nation. An isolated town in the middle of a thick forest serves as the setting for the movie, which centres on the residents struggle to retain control over their property. Theatrical audiences have been drawn enormously by how a legendary god assists them.

#2 My Policeman

A policeman in 1950s Britain falls in love with a schoolteacher on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, despite homosexuality being illegal. Watch the movie to see how complicated things can get! This Hollywood romantic drama is directed by Michael Grandage and stars Harry Styles, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and others in lead roles.

#3 The People We Hate at the Wedding

The American comedy movie is directed by Claire Scanlon and stars Allison Janney, Ben Platt, Kristen Bell and others in lead roles. The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Grant Ginder. The movie showcases multiple stories of love and how the whole family comes together for a wedding despite differences in opinions.

#4 Ponniyin Selvan 1

The global box office success directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan-1, is a treat. PS-1 stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and several other prominent actors in crucial roles. Set 1,000 years ago, the movie follows the battles and conspiracies of the celebrated Chola kingdom. The film became a massive success with exuberant visuals, top-notch performances, and a gripping storyline.

#5 Good Night Oppy

Directed by Ryan White, this American documentary tells the story of Opportunity, a Mars rover launched in 2003. The rover was initially built to operate only for 90 Sols but explored Mars for over 15 years. This docufilm features interviews and archival footage of scientists and engineers and the rover’s treks over the Martian landscape in search of water.

