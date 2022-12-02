After what seemed like an eternity, the weekend is finally here, and we have gotten into a search for plans. As half your weekend goes in vain in planning, we are here with a list of things to do this weekend in Vizag. If you are in pursuit of entertaining ideas for a Sunday or Saturday blast, look no further.

Here is the list of entertaining things to do this weekend in Vizag.

Snooker Clubs

Are you willing to try something out of the box this weekend? What is better than giving snooker a shot? A game that needs months of practice to attain proficiency, snooker is fun when played with your gang. Vizag is home to several clubs where you can put your 8-ball pool mobile game skills to practice. Check out the snooker clubs in Vizag here.

Box Cricket

What feels better than returning to the field after a long time with the eleven on a Sunday morning? Our hectic work schedules have estranged us from our beloved game, and it is a rush of nostalgia every time we hold a bat in our hand. With several cricket grounds turning into walkers’ and joggers’ parks, our attention is now on the new-age solution to this problem, box cricket arenas. Check out where you play box cricket here.

Pro tip: Box cricket is best enjoyed with a minimum of 10 players and a maximum of 16.

Cafe Hopping

Cafes have to be dubbed the busiest places during the weekend in Vizag, proving the locals’ knack for food and hanging out. From places that serve the yummiest hot chocolates, melting brownies, and macrons to resto cafes with widespread catalogues of sandwiches, pasta, and pizzas, the City of Destiny has the best of all the worlds.

Mandis

Do you have a healthy appetite for the most popular Indian dish, biryani? Then there is no ideal time than a winter night to fill your tummy with a plate full of sizzling and aromatic biryani. Served in an Arabic setting, mandis have gained a fandom in a very short span for their flavours, quality, and quantity. Make sure to visit any of these mandis in Vizag for a filling meal this Saturday night.

Movie time

Have you watched the newly-released HIT: The Second Case? If not, you must rush to your nearest theatre to catch up with Adivi Sesh’s brilliant performance and gripping storyline. Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, Masooda, Yashodha, Matti Kusthi, and Love Today are the other Telugu movies you can watch at the theatres this weekend.

Let us know what you are planning to do this weekend in Vizag. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more local entertainment.