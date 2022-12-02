December is here, which means cold temperatures and cosy blankets. With the FIFA World Cup, the release of HIT: The Second Case, and other interesting movies at the theatres, our weekend plans look bright and loaded. If you are planning for a sleepover or a movie marathon with your gang in the comfort of your home, look no further. As many as 11 movie and 3 web series releases are lined up for today for us to binge-watch during the first weekend of December on OTT.

Here is the list of movie and web series releases today on our favourite OTT platforms.

Love Today (Tamil)

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Today is a recent hilarious Tamil romantic drama that was immensely praised by moviegoers. Starring the director himself and Ivana in the lead roles, the movie features Satyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others in supporting roles. Pradeep and Nikitha are a couple in their early 20s, leading a joyful relationship. Their easy-going life hits a roadblock when Nikitha’s orthodox father puts their love to the test with a tricky condition. Love Today was recently dubbed into Telugu and was well-received by Tollywood audiences and is one of the much-awaited movie releases on OTT today.

OTT platform: Netflix

Goodbye

Goodbye is an upcoming Hindi comedy-drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, and others in key roles. When their mother dies unexpectedly, four siblings reunite under their conventional father’s roof. The rest of the plot unfolds around the clashes between the father’s and children’s perceptions and ways of life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Freddy

Freddy is an upcoming Hindi suspense thriller starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role. The plot follows an introverted and eccentric dentist whose silence conceals a dark secret. What is the lonely surgeon up to? The film’s trailer glimpses Freddy dragging a person in the midst of a dense forest. Is he a murderer? Find out this week on OTT. The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Monster

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Monster is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Vysakh. Lucky Singh, an entrepreneur, lands in Kochi to sell a flat he owns. Bhamini, a housewife, provides Lucky with shelter at her residence during his stay. When the protagonist decides to spoil Bhamini’s first wedding anniversary celebrations, shocking truths are revealed. Monster stars Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, Siddique, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

India Lockdown

Inspired by true events, India Lockdown depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India. The movie stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhnkar, and others in key roles. This anthology film follows a father-daughter duo stuck in different cities, a sex worker, a migrant worker, and an air hostess. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

OTT platform: Zee5

The Witch: Part 2- The Other One

The Witch: Part 2- The Other One is a Korean sci-fi action horror film written and directed by Park Hoon-jung and is a sequel to the 2018 film The Witch Part 1- The Subversion. A girl wakes up in a secret laboratory and meets Kyung-hee, who is trying to protect her from a gang. When the gang finally finds the girl, they are overwhelmed by an unexpected power. The movie stars Kim Da-mi, Park Eun-bin, Lee Jong-suk, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Aakasam

Aaksam is a romantic feel-good movie directed by Ra Karthik and stars Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajashekar in the lead roles. Arjun and Subhadra are two strangers stranded at a bus station. When asked by Subhadra, a travel freak, about his past, he opens up about his heart-breaking love story from his young days. On a soul-searching journey, he accompanies Subhadra to the mountains, which opens a new window in his life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Miral

Miral is a Tamil thriller directed by M Sakthivel and features Bharath and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles. This horror thriller focuses on a family that experiences strange activity around them. How the family faces it and tries to save themselves forms the crux of the plot. The film features KS Ravikumar, Meera Krishnan, Rajkumar, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Warriors of Future

Warriors of Future is a sci-fi action film directed by Ng Yeun-fai and stars Louis Koo, Sean Lau, and Carina Lau in the lead roles. Set in 2055, the story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where an artificial atmosphere takes over the globe. As disfigured people are born with new genetical disorders, mechanical robots become the key instruments for survival. When a meteor crash brings Pandora, an alien planet, to the Earth, scientists discover that it purifies the polluted air, giving a renewed hope for life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Starring Emma Corrin and Jac O’Connell in the lead roles, Lady Chatterley’s Lover is a romantic drama based on a book of the same by DH Lawrence. The plot revolves around an unhappily married aristocrat who begins a relationship with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

OTT platform: Netflix

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules is an upcoming animated comedy film directed by Luke Cormican based on a book of the same name. The movie is a sequel to the 2021 animated film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid. The plot follows Rodrick Heffley and his elder brother, Greg. How they create a mess when their parents go away for a vacation, leaving the brothers to bond with each other, unfolds throughout the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Apart from these movie releases, here are three web series premiering today on OTT.

Vadhandhi

Directed by Andrew Louis, Vadhandhi is an upcoming intense crime thriller starring SJ Suryah, Sanjana, Nasser, Laila, and others in lead roles. A dedicated cop stumbles upon the murder of a beautiful young girl, Velonie, which he dubs the most important case of his life. The series unfolds around gripping investigative sequences to discover the culprit behind the brutal murder. As the cop meets several people on his hunt, he learns unknown truths about the murdered girl. The series will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Crushed S2

Starring Urvi Singh, Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, and others in the lead roles, Crushed is a romantic comedy drama created by Aayush Gaur, Nishaad Javeri, and Avinash Singh. In their new year of school, the gang faces new challenges. Amid an itch to prove themselves co-scholastically and board exams pressure, Sam and Aadhya enter a rough patch in their relationship. How they swim past this towards a happy ending forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Firefly Lane S2

Firefly Lane is an American drama series created by Maggie Friedman and is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. The plot revolves around Tully Hart, a famous host of a daytime talk show, The Girlfriend Hour, and her best friend Kate, a housewife trying to get back to the workforce while going through a divorce. How the two childhood friends support each through their brought patches forms the crux of the plot. The series features Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in the lead roles and Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movie and web series releases today on OTT you are watching during the first weekend of December.