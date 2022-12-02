What is better than an intense crime thriller with Adivi Sesh in it? Living up to his name of having a knack for suspense and spy thrillers, the Major sensation yet again ‘HIT’ it out of the park. Released today in the theatres, HIT: The Second Case has been one of the most awaited Tollywood flicks in recent times and witnessed housefuls across the Telugu states. Directed by the creator of Hitverse, a series of crime sagas, Sailesh Kolanu, this Adivi Sesh starrer had Komalee Prasad and Meenakshi Chaudhary essaying principal roles. 2022 has been a year that was filled with grand spectacles, star-studded flicks, and larger-than-life stories. Breaking this monotony, HIT: The Second Case is a fresh watch that calls for the audience’s attention for the intricate detail it carries from the word go.

Read on for a spoiler-free review of HIT: The Second Case.

Opening with a scene featuring Harsha Vardhan, director Sailesh doesn’t take much time to plunge into action. Krishna Dev, aka KD, Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, is a tough cop with a style of his own dealing with criminals. KD’s introduction scene near the famous Divis Bridge shows a glimpse of his expertise in decrypting cases. Reaffirming it as a HIT universe, the franchise’s second instalment features characters from the first one that starred Vishwak Sen.

KD, who believes all the criminals are dimwits, is soon proved wrong as he faces his most challenging assignment, a disturbing murder of a young woman. How the Homicide Intervention Team, led by the protagonist, weaves through the murder mystery forms the crux.

The director’s efforts to keep the moviegoers hooked to the screens are evident as he avoids unnecessary scenes that might sidetrack the central plot. Throughout the crisp runtime of two hours, HIT: The Second Case succeeds in making the viewers feel the intensity of the antagonist’s unspeakable crimes. John Stewart’s background score adds immense value to the investigative sequences and elevates the theatrical experience.

Vizag’s fictional portrayal as a city of booming pub culture will indeed be questioned by the locals. Nevertheless, audiences’ curiosity to discover the murderer and the lead actor’s performance overshadow these insignificant observations. The crime scenes and the climax justify the A certificate for the film.

Adivi Sesh as KD will leave the viewers mighty impressed for fitting perfectly into the shoes of a fierce yet composed cop. The actor also demonstrates his comic timing with subtle punchlines at regular intervals. Director Sailesh Kolanu shows his evolution into a mature filmmaker by not leaving any character under-utilised, even the protagonist’s pet, Max.

Rounding up, HIT: The Second Case is a thrilling experience that is best watched on the big screen. Don’t miss out on this film if you are looking for content-oriented entertainment this weekend.

Producer by Natural Star Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema, the movie features Rao Ramesh, Srinath Maganti, Tanikella Bharani, and Posani Krishna Murali in supporting roles.

Yo! rating: 3.25/5

Let us know your review of HIT: The Second Case. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.