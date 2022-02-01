Bored of hanging out at those usual cafes and restaurants? We feel you! Next time, why don’t you plan a game of snooker with your gang? There’s nothing like connecting with the squad over a fun game of 8-ball pool. Snooker and pool have been one of the favourite indoor sports for Vizagites. There are numerous snooker and pool clubs in Vizag, which are dedicated for the snooker lovers in the city. One can enjoy a game of pool with friends at any of these snooker clubs in Visakhapatnam. These clubs also provide personal coaching for learners and host tournaments on special occasions.

Here is a list of snooker and pool clubs in Vizag which are crowd favourites.

#1 Q1 Snookers

Q1 Snookers is one of the recently established snooker clubs in Visakhapatnam. With two well maintained large-size S1 boards, and professional cue sticks, this is one of the best snooker clubs in Vizag. One can unwind here after a hectic workday with a game. The owner of this club also helps the beginners improve their game, by closely observing their gameplay and giving them advices. Tournaments are frequently conducted, with a low entry fee, and good winning amounts. You can book yourself a table or go stag as well. It has a fine amount of crowd at all times.

Contact: 9703836454, 7569543119

Where: Near Yendada Junction, on the service road.

#2 vI Cues

vI Cues is a snooker and pool place in Vizag where one can chill on a weekend. They have high-quality American tables with well-maintained balls for snooker. There are three large tables at vI Cues. They even have chess and carrom boards for one to enjoy a game with their gang.

Contact : 9325672341

Where: 5th Floor, Peejay Plaza, VIP Road

#3 Legends

Legends is one of the professional snooker and pool clubs in Vizag. They have three big tables and one medium table. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro-level player, anyone can enjoy a game here.

Contact : 83338 22288

Where: Opposite Alluri Seetha Ramaraju Statue, Seethammadhara.

#4 Strike 8

Strike 8 is one of the famous snooker clubs in Visakhapatnam. They are known to organize some of the best snooker events over the years. As this is located in the Vizag Drive-In arena, one can have great food at one of the outlets while enjoying the game. Apart from this, there is also a box cricket arena at this place. There are three large boards and two medium boards at Strike 8.

Contact : 8688474747

Where: Vizag Drive-In, Lawsons Bay Colony

#5 Snooker Club

Snooker Club is one of the best snooker and pool clubs in Vizag for a game with your pals. There are two large tables and two small tables at this place. The tables and cues here are of good quality, and well-maintained.

Contact: 9908544543

Where: Near Krishna College, HB Colony

#6 13 Square

Good quality tables and friendly staff makes the 13 Square lounges the favourite place amongst snooker enthusiasts. The prices here are pocket-friendly there are four large snooker tables at this place. This is one of the oldest snooker clubs in Visakhapatnam.

Contact : 8916621313

Where: On VIP Road, opposite Tycoon Hotel.

#7 Planet Q

Planet Q is one of the best snooker and pool clubs in Vizag for a game with your squad. They have high-quality French tables with well-maintained cues and balls for snooker, billiards and pool. Frequented by beginners as well as experienced players, one would always find a snooker enthusiast to share a game with or learn from at this place.

Contact : 8916667166

Where: Near VIP Road Junction, above Tycoon Hotel.

#8 Nag Snookers

The Nag Snookers is a cozy pool place with two large boards. The place is known to have a very relaxing vibe and at the same time, it is very affordable. It is advisable to pre-book, as the tables are usually busy.

Contact: 7013328362

Where: Kiran Kapururapu Complex, Ground Floor, BC Road, Gajuwaka

#9 Snooker Point

Snooker point is a small pool place that is always busy with a lot of college students. They have two medium size boards with sufficient cues. The place is quite crowded during weekends and public holidays.

Contact : 9966364450

Where: Gayatri College Road, Kommadi Junction