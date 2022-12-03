For the first time ever, the Navy Day celebrations are being organised in Visakhapatnam on 4 December 2022 in the presence of the Hon’ble President of India. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will be attending the event as the guest of honour.

Navy Day is celebrated every year on the 4th of December to commemorate the achievements of the Indian Navy and acknowledge its role in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. On Sunday, the navy will showcase India’s combat prowess on the RK Beach Road with 15 ships and 25 aircrafts.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC will be hosting this mega event, for which the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries will be attending along with the President.

The Navy Day ceremony will begin by placing a wreath on the ‘Victory at Sea’ war memorial on the RK Beach Road to honour the lives of sailors who sacrificed their lives for the country. The Indian Navy ships, aircrafts and special forces of the Western, Southern and Eastern Naval Command will then showcase their gallantry. This will be followed by a sunset ceremony and illumination of the ships at the anchorage.

As India completes its 75 years of Independence and heralds into ‘Amrit Kaal’, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate its capability through an ‘Operational Demonstration’. The Navy Day celebrations, usually held in New Delhi, will be conducted in Visakhapatnam for the first time in the presence of the President of India. The main aim of this mega event is to foster greater outreach, highlight the Indian Navy’s contributions and renew maritime consciousness among citizens.

A thorough full-dress rehearsal was conducted in Visakhapatnam on the RK Beach Road on Friday, and the Indian Navy is now all set to showcase its prowess on Sunday.

