On the occasion of Navy Day in Visakhapatnam City on 4 December 2022, the Indian Navy will conduct naval war drills from NTR Statue to Park Hotel Junction on Ramakrishna Beach Road. The Hon’ble President of India and other dignitaries will visit Visakhapatnam City as the chief guests of the program. On occasion, the Visakhapatnam City and Traffic Police appealed to the general public and commuters to follow the instructions given below from 2 pm to 8 pm on Navy Day.

General vehicles will not be allowed on the following routes- District Collectorate to Naval Coastal, Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel, Siripuram Junction to Park Hotel via Chinna Waltair, Siripuram Junction to NTR Statue via All India Radio Junction, All India Radio Junction to Pandurangapuram, Naval Canteen Junction to Naval Coast Battery, Pandimetta Junction to Novotel, Century Club to Novotel. Entry on these routes will be limited only to pass holders.

MGM Grounds, VUDA Park, Jayashree Sai Krishna Towers parking place, cricket practice ground, Visakha Function Hall near Kurupam Towers, and RR Construction at Kamat Hotel are the parking areas allocated for vehicles coming from MVP. The public must proceed to the enclosures on the beach road on foot via Park Hotel. No vehicles will be allowed past the Park Hotel onto the beach road.

Andhra University Medical College Sports Complex Ground, AMCOSA Ground, and Jubilee Home Ground opposite AMCOSA are the parking areas allocated for vehicles coming from Jagadamba and Dandu Bazaar. The public must proceed to the enclosures on the beach road on foot via Collectorate Junction and Naval Coastal Battery.

Diversion measures will be enforced at Rushikonda Junction, Jodugullapalem Junction, Kurupam Junction, MVP Double Road, Maddilapalem Junction, Tycoon Junction, Asilmetta Junction, Gollalapalem Junction, Pandimetta Junction, Jagadamba, Town Kotha Road, Collector Office Junction, Zilla Parishad Junctions depending on the number of people attending the Navy Day celebrations.

The Visakhapatnam City and Traffic Police have requested the cooperation of residents from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel Junction to make the event successful. Vehicles will not be allowed between Naval Coastal Battery and Park Hotel Junction from 12 pm to 8 pm, except in case of an emergency.

The police have appealed to the residents from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel Junction to find alternate routes to reach their residences between 12 pm and 8 pm on 4 December 2022. No vehicles will be allowed past CR Reddy Circle and Collectorate Junction.

City buses travelling from Bheemili to Park Hotel Junction will divert at Kamat Hotel Junction and reach Dwaraka Bus Station via Ushodaya Junction and AS Raja Grounds in MVP Colony.

