Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop has completed its eighth week. The show has been well-received by the audience. Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop on Disney+ Hotstar has been creating a lot of buzz about its eliminated contestants. Are you curious to find out who got eliminated in the eighth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop?

This week had a lot of physical tasks in the house. Bindhu, Ajay, Akhil, Hamida, Anil, and Ashu were nominated for eviction this week. But Baba Bhaskar saved Bindhu from elimination with special power given by the Bigg Boss. Following the elimination of Mumaith Khan, Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, Sarayu, Tejaswi, Shravanthi, and Mahesh Vitta, Ajay Kathurvar has been evicted from the house.

Ajay is a hardworking contestant who earned his fair share of praise from the audience. Although a section of the audience believes he focused more on gossiping with Akhil and Ashu about Bindhu. Yet, his popularity grew, owing to his entry into Bigg Boss Non-Stop house.

The viewers were shocked even though the unofficial voting polls revealed the same results. The audience votes are considered the final decision in this game. The format of this show might be different from a live telecast 24×7, but the voting process remains the same. The only difference is that, unlike the previous seasons, this season does not have the option to give a missed call. Voting can only be done via Disney+ Hotstar. And only 10 votes per registered ID are available like always.

Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, this reality show is slowly picking up on the OTT platform. As we know, the contestants are divided into two categories – Warriors and Challengers. So far, four warriors and four challengers have been eliminated. Mumaith Khan, Sarayu, Tejaswi, and Mahesh belonged to the warriors’ team and Sree Rapaka, RJ Chaitu, Sravanthi, and Ajay belonged to the challengers’ team.

