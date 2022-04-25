The two-day job mela conducted at Andhra University (AU) concluded on Sunday, 24 April 2022. The mega recruitment drive was organised on a large scale and saw over 25,000 aspirants appear for the interviews. A total of 22,217 job applicants were handed over offer letters by the recruiting companies. The first day witnessed the selection of over 13,000 applicants while over 8,500 applicants bagged jobs on the second day.

On Saturday, 23 April 2022, a Mumbai-based company offered an applicant a package of Rs 12 LPA, which was the highest on day one. Omix International Private, a company under the Pulsus Group, has handed over a job package with 12.5 LPA, which stood as the highest package during the AU job mela. Two others have bagged jobs worth 12 LPA on Sunday.

The companies have also recruited physically challenged persons and orphans showcasing their social responsibility. Also, several applicants have bagged jobs worth over Rs 10 LPA. Addressing the selected candidates, YSRCP national general secretary Vijaya Sai Reddy said, “The knowledge you in classrooms must be applied in the real world and work. This is the first step toward your journey. You should become job givers in the future and emerge as entrepreneurs and industrialists.”

AP Industries and IT minister G Amarnath, Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor Professor PVGD Prasad Reddy and other YSRCP members were present at the job mela.