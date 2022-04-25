We are just getting over RRR, and KGF Chapter 2, and another set of movies are making their way onto the big screens this week. From Megastar’s shake of the leg with his Mega-Power son to Vijay Sethupathi romancing Nayanathara and Samantha, these movies are sure to keep us hooked on the screens. April seems to end on a high note with these upcoming theatre releases. This week of April has an interesting lineup of movies to keep you occupied throughout the weekend. What’s your pick this April?

Here is a list of upcoming theatre releases this week of April.

#1 Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal – April 28

This rom-com with a stellar cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha is creating a lot of buzzes. Vignesh Shivan the director seems to have cooked up a fun love triangle story for us. It delves into extramarital affairs and generates comedy out of the situations. Anirudh’s music album is already a sensational hit with people doing reels to the ‘Two Two Two’ song on Instagram. Do not miss this trio’s performance in the theatres.

#2 Jana Gana Mana – April 28

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, this is an action thriller starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The latter plays a cop in the intense crime drama. This hit duo was previously seen in Driving License. Fans are awaiting their on-screen rivalry once again. Check out the movie this Friday without fail.

#3 Memory – April 29

Liam Neeson stars in this action thriller directed by Martin Campbell. It is an adaptation of the novel ‘De Zaak Alzheimer’ by Jef Geeraerts. It revolves around an assassin, who becomes the target of a dangerous criminal organization when he refuses to do a task. This seems to be a promising film that you cannot miss in the theatres.

#4 Heropanti 2 – April 29

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s action sequel directed by Ahmed Khan is releasing this Friday. This movie is about a vigilante sent on a government mission where things go wrong. If you are into romance and action, this Bollywood film is the one for you.

#5 Runway 34 – April 29

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan star in this mystery thriller directed by the former. The plot is about a pilot’s flight that takes an unknown trajectory after taking off from an international destination. The film is inspired by the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight. This seems like one of the must-watch theatre releases this week of April.

#6 Acharya – April 29

Acharya is one of the magnum opuses this year. Koratala Siva cast Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan in this much-awaited action drama. The trailer is giving everyone goosebumps and it’s hard to stay calm for the release. You cannot afford to miss this in the theatres, so book your tickets right away.

Which theatre releases are you picking this week of April? Comment below and let us know!