Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam, is gearing up to organise a mega job mela on 23 and 24 April 2022. Over 200 companies from various sectors will be a part of the recruitment drive. A total of 10,000 jobs are said to be available for the aspirants of Vizag. So far 25,000 candidates have registered themselves for the mega job mela at AU.

A total of 13 buildings within the Andhra University campus have been allotted for the recruitment drive. Quick response (QR) codes will be set up at various locations across the campus, which will provide the required details of the job mela when scanned. Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy has informed the media that 202 rooms across 13 buildings have been allotted for hosting the interviews. Over 100 Andhra University professors and teaching staff will supervise and assist the recruitment process over the mentioned two days.

Recently, a two-day YSRCP job mela has concluded, in which about 7,500 jobs have been bagged by the youth of Andhra Pradesh. This job mela was conducted at Tirupati, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam under the guidance of YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy