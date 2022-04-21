2 men were arrested by Visakhapatnam Police for the robbery of jewellery under the MVP Police Station limits on Tuesday, 19 April 2022. The accused allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹1,05,000 from a house in JR Nagar. It was reported that the two posed to be plumber and electrician while they entered the house.

The accused, identified as Routhu Naresh (28) and Bandi Hemanth Venkatesh (20), were reportedly in dire need of money to buy luxury products. The duo carefully planned the robbery and identified a house with an elderly person. On 16 April 2022, the duo entered the house of Pudipeddi Bala Tripura Sundari (83) posing as a plumber and electrician. They convinced the old lady with some repairs that needed immediate attention and entered the house without calling for unnecessary attention. As the two went in and started executing their plan, Naresh held the old lady tightly as Venkatesh tied her up and sealed her mouth with tape. The duo stole two bangles, one gold chain and one earring stud weighing a total of 6 tulas worth ₹1,05,000. They reportedly fled the scene in their Honda Activa.

K. Ramarao, Inspector of Police Dwaraka Crimes with the assistance of G.Ramachandra Rao, Inspector of Police, CCS and his team, upon investigation with the help of technical evidence and informant system, arrested the accused of robbery at JR Nagar Junction, old Venkojipalem, under the MVP PS limits, Visakhapatnam on 19 April. The stolen property was seized and the accused were sent to judicial custody.

Speaking during the press meet, the Visakhapatnam City police appealed to the public to not entertain strangers or unknown persons. They guided the public to install CC cameras at their houses, shops and other commercial establishments to prevent such kinds of offences. People may also avail the facility of a Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) to prevent property offences.

