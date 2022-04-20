Shawarmas have got to be one of the best food inventions yet. They serve as a great snack as well as a scrumptious meal depending on the kind of shawarma you order. One can never get enough of Shawarmas. Luckily, in Vizag, there are an ample amount of food joints serving delectable shawarma varieties that are worth paying a visit.

Here are the best places in Vizag for shawarma lovers.

#1 Grill Citi

This place in Vizag Drive-in Lawson’s Bay Colony serves amazing shawarmas that are a must-try. Minced chicken with a generous amount of salad is topped off with a dollop of mayonnaise in pita bread. Make sure you check out this place the next you are craving shawarma.

#2 The Shawarma Co.

Located in MVP Colony, is this little food joint that serves a delectable range of shawarmas. Shredded chicken is rolled up in pita bread or maida paratha as per the customer’s choice. The shawarma here is also served with fries and dips. This place is a must-try shawarma place that should be on your list.

#3 Cabritoz Arabic Restaurant

Popular for mandis, Cabritoz also serves mouth-watering shawarmas. This place located opposite Varun INOX has one of the best shawarmas in town. The restaurant’s signature Chicken Shawarma must be ordered by every chicken lover at least once in their lifetime. Do not miss out on this place while trying out the best shawarmas in Vizag.

#4 Shawarma & Grill Co.

Take a bite of shawarma at this place and you will feel like you are in paradise. This is another popular place for Shawarmas situated on MVP Double road. It is a quaint, humble food joint that deserves more attention. Their Hot & Spicy Chicken Shawarma is a must-try for those daredevils who can handle the spice.

#5 Habibi Shawarma

Yet another shawarma place in Vizag that will blow your mind away. Located in Balayya Sastri Layout, is this food joint which is a great place for takeaways. The shawarma here is absolutely delicious. Do yourself a favour and try out their shawarma today.

