The Governor of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan along with his wife Suprava Harichandan made a visit to the National War Memorial on Sunday as a part of their 2 day New Delhi tour.

The Governor laid a wreath and paid his respects to the martyrs and brave hearts of the country, who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. The Governor is scheduled to meet the President of India Ram Nath Kovind today and head back to Vijayawada Raj Bhavan tomorrow, 26 April 2022.

The National War Memorial was dedicated by the Prime Minister in 2019 to remind the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers in the 1947 war, UN Operations, Counter-Terrorism Operations, and Disaster Response Operations since Independence. The Governor in his visit also penned a note in the Visitors book, conveying his deepest gratitude and respect towards the soldiers.

With an agenda to discuss the latest political situation in the state of AP and other pressing issues, the Governor had a courtesy visit with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in Delhi. Along with this, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the AP Bhavan on Sunday. He also graced the 9th annual day celebrations of Mahavishuva Sankranti Milan-2022 as the Chief Guest organised by the Pravasi Odia Vikash Samiti on Sunday.

