The much-awaited movie of Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released in theatres and the audiences loved it. The Superstar, who is known to address pressing social issues with his movies, has yet again delivered a message through the Parasuram directorial. Several movies have been made in the past along similar lines and the moviegoers were all in praise. These movies have depicted the social issues in such a way that the audiences are not just entertained but enlightened as well.

Here is the list of movies which addressed the ongoing social issues.

Tagore

Though this Chiranjeevi starrer was released 19 years ago, the movie is totally relatable even in the present day. The Megastar aced in the role of the leader of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an organisation formed by himself to fight against corrupt officials. Especially, the court scene before the climax hits not just a fan but every citizen of the country. Directed by VV Vinayak, this movie remains to be one of the crowd favourites. Not just for its plot which speaks volumes about the issue of corruption, it was also praised for its technical aspects. The movie is available on Zee5.

Maharshi

One of the recent flicks in this category, Maharshi has received the National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Though the first half of the movie revolves around the college life and family issues of the lead character, the second half stands out for its on-point display of the several hurdles farmers face. The plot revolves around how the CEO of a Fortune-500 company decides to be the voice of the farmers in winning the fight against the corporate society. Director Vamsi Paidipally has succeeded in taking the movie into the hearts of the audience. Maharshi is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sarkar

This film, which portrayed how fake votes are cast during elections, has faced a huge backlash from the Government of Tamil Nadu for allegedly defaming the ruling party. Sarkar is about the fight between a man, played by Vijay, who learns that his vote was cast by someone else, and the political bigwigs. How he manages to reclaim his right to vote is depicted through an interesting turn of events by director AR Murugadoss. Post the success of the film, the Election Commission of India took the initiative to create awareness regarding Section 49P of the Conduct of Election Rules. The section states that a voter can get back the right to vote in case of a fake vote cast in his name. Sarkar is available on Netflix.

Article 15

The plot of Article 15 follows the disappearance of three girls in a village, which is investigated by a police detective, played by Ayshmann Khuranna. In the course of solving the case, the detective discovers the angle of caste oppression behind the disappearance. The movie speaks about Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or birthplace. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie is loosely based on multiple real-life events of caste oppression. The movie has received huge critical acclaim and was praised by critics and the audience. Article 15 is available on Netflix.

Rakhi

Rakhi depicts the troubles faced by women in society through a very bare and brutal series of events. If there is one aspect which added value to the movie, apart from the plot, it has to be Jr NTR’s performance, who plays the role of Rama Krishna aka Rakhi. The way he takes revenge not just for his sister’s death but for the injustice done to the women around him has been portrayed very well by director Krishna Vamsi. Especially, the hard-hitting dialogues and the unmatchable performance by Jr NTR in the court scene are the main assets of the movie. Rakhi is available on YouTube.