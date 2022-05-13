After having a magnificent run at the box office and minting humongous collections, the Rajamouli directorial RRR has locked an OTT release date. The movie has released in theatres worldwide on 25 March 2022. RRR has received huge applause not just from movie audiences but from leading filmmakers, actors, producers, and other industry biggies across the country. The blockbuster has received a rating of 89% on the popular ticket booking platform BookMyShow and as many as 953k votes.

RRR now stands as the fourth-highest grossing Indian movie, with a whopping ₹1,132 crores to its name. Thus it became the third Indian movie to cross the 1,000 crore mark and the second Rajamouli movie to do so. It now stands behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, and the recent pan Indian flick KGF Chapter 2. During the event held on the occasion of crossing the 1,000 crore mark, Jr NTR cheekily hinted at a sequel to the magnum opus, though it seems very far fetched keeping their upcoming projects in mind.

On the other hand, director Rajamouli openly stated that they are exploring ways to revive the Baahubali franchise. “A project related to the Baahubali franchise is definitely on the cards, but we are not clear whether it will be a movie or a web series”, stated the man himself.

With the releases of much-awaited Tollywood and other movies such as KGF Chapter 2, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Beast, RRR’s theatrical run has almost come to an end. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has joined the sets of his upcoming project with director Shankar. Recently, the team visited Vizag for a schedule. On the other hand, NTR is preparing for his next with Koratala Siva, with whom he had worked in the past for Janatha Garage.

RRR has locked 20 May 2022 as its digital release date and the OTT platform Zee5 has been announced as the digital streaming partner. A special trailer has been released by Zee5 on YouTube and team RRR has announced the same through its Instagram handle.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.