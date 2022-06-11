Rakshit Shetty, a predominantly Kannada industry actor, leapt into a huge success after the release of the movie 777 Charlie. The movie was widely loved by all including the Telugu audience. The Kirik Party fame is well known for his storylines and has made movies which are worth a watch. The versatile actor has received various state awards, IIFA awards, and much more. He is a multi-talented person who is an actor, a director, and also a lyricist. If you enjoyed the movie 777 Charlie, here are other Rakshit Shetty movies you must watch.

#1 Avane Srimannarayana

His last release before 777 Charlie, this movie starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead role was a huge hit at the box office. Earning more than 50 crores in a month, this movie also received several awards. Rakshit Shetty was also awarded the Critic’s Best Actor for his performance. The movie tells the story of Narayana who attempts to solve the mystery behind the treasure that has gone missing. However, Jayaram, a gang leader, places several obstacles in his way. The movie was also dubbed in Telugu as Athade Srimannarayana. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Ulidavaru Kandanthe

Yet another story which was well received by the audience is this thriller crime movie starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. The movie won 5 awards at the Karnataka State Film Awards. Rakshit Shetty, who also directed the movie, won the award for Best Director. The cult movie tells the story of Richi, a journalist who unveils the truth about people involved in a high-profile murder case. Watch the movie on YouTube.

#3 Kirik Party

The college love story was one of the biggest box office hits at the time in the Kannada film industry. The movie which was made on a 4-crore budget earned more than 50 crores at the box office. The relatable storyline was also remade in Telugu named Kirak Party. Rakshit Shetty won the Best Actor in leading role award along with various others. Rashmika Mandanna’s debut performance also received positive feedback. The movie tells the story of Karna, a first-year engineering student who falls in love with Saanvi, a final-year pupil from his college. However, a tragic event changes his perception of life and he mends his ways. Watch the movie on Voot.

#4 Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu

The 2016 movie directed by Hemanth Rao is yet another must-watch movie of Rakshit Shetty. The movie tells the story of Venkob Rao, a middle-aged man with Alzheimer’s disease, who lives with his workaholic son, Shiva. When Venkob suddenly goes missing, Shiva sets out to find him with the help of a doctor. Rakshit Shetty received the Best Actor in the supporting role for this movie. The movie is available to watch on Disney+Hotstar.

#5 Ricky

This 2016 romantic crime film was directed by Rishab Shetty. The interesting film tells the story of how Ricky finds out that his partner becomes a Naxalite and how they together avenge the wrongful doings of the government. The intense drama movie was yet another major hit for Rakshit Shetty. The movie is currently not available online.

