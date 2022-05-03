Great movies deserve to be remade to reach a greater audience. Along the same line, many directors have remade super hit Malayalam movies into Telugu. Undoubtedly, the remakes in Telugu have also made it huge at the box office. With great storylines and relatable characters, Malayalam movies never fail to capture true emotions. These Telugu remakes have also done the same. If you haven’t watched them, we think now is the time.

Here is a list of super hit Malayalam remakes that did well in Telugu.

#1 Drushyam 1 & 2

Drushyam 1 was directed by Sripriya in Telugu, while the second part was directed by the Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph himself. The cast of the film includes Venkatesh, Meena, Nadiya, Naresh, Kruthika and Esther Anil in prominent roles. The crime drama which received many accolades in both languages remains to be one of the best Malayalam remakes in Telugu. If you haven’t watched the Telugu remake, head on to Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Raju Gari Gadhi 2

Sequel to Raju Gari Gadhi, which was released in 2015, part two was a remake of the Malayalam movie Pretham. Directed by Ohmkar in Telugu, the cast of the movie includes Nagarjuna, Samantha, and Seerat Kapoor in prominent roles. The horror-comedy is about three friends who decide to invest in a resort and run a business. They take the help of a renowned mentalist when they encounter paranormal activities. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video if you haven’t already.

#3 Bheemla Nayak

The Telugu language action drama directed by Saagar K Chandra is a remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles. The Trivikram Srinivas screenplay was well received by the audience here. The story about the clash of egos is now available on Disney+Hotstar.

#4 Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Also called UMUR, the 2020 Telugu movie is a remake of the Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the cast includes Satyadev Kancharana along with Naresh, Suhas, and Raghavan in lead roles. The movie which was an OTT release received good responses from the audience. The original Malayalam movie received many awards from various platforms. Watch the Telugu version on Netflix.

#5 Premam

One of the most famous Malayalam remakes has to be Premam. Widely loved by the global audience, the movie was remade in Telugu by director Chandoo Mondeti. Starring Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Hassan, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran in Telugu, the romantic drama received many awards. The concept of love at different phases of a man’s life has been received well by the audience. Watch the movie on Jio Cinema.

#6 Falaknuma Das

A remake of the Malayalam movie Angamaly Dairies, the Telugu remake was directed by the actor Vishwaksen himself. The crime drama also stars Saloni Mishra, Harshita Gaur, Prashanthi Charuolingah, Uttej and others in prominent roles. The story revolves around a group of youngsters headed by Das who attempt to monopolise the meat business in Falaknuma. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Let us know which of these super hit Malayalam remakes in Telugu is your favourite.