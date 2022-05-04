On Tuesday, 3 May 2022, a 22-year-old Bangladesh woman, who was allegedly trafficked, was rescued by the Visakhapatnam District Police. As per the police reports, the woman claimed to have arrived in Kolkata a few days ago for a tour with her friends. It was said that her friends have taken her passport away and sent her to Vizag, where she was asked to stay with Vineet, a native of Kerala. Since 28 April, she had been staying with Vineet and another woman in a house in Sujatha Nagar, under the Pendurthi Police Station limits.

The Bangladesh woman stated that several suspicious-looking youngsters have visited the house in Sujatha Nagar. Also, the woman informed the Visakhapatnam Police that she overheard their conversations about trafficking her to Mumbai and other financial deals. She also claimed that she was locked up in a room and physically abused.

Later, she managed to contact her brother in Bangladesh, who is a Ham radio operator and narrated the series of events. He immediately got in touch with a Ham radio operation in West Bengal who in turn contacted the Visakhapatnam Police seeking help. Upon gaining knowledge about the Bangladesh woman who was trafficked to Visakhapatnam, they rescued her from the house in Sujatha Nagar.

The Visakhapatnam District Police are further investigating the human trafficking case and verifying the details of the Bangladesh woman.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.