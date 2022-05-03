A bunch of new web series are gearing up to make their debuts on various OTT platforms this May. These web series are sure to take you on an emotional ride while you sit back and enjoy a summer day in front of the screen. Pay your subscription fee if you haven’t because you will regret missing them.

Here is the list of new web series releasing this May on OTT platforms.

Pet Puraan

Pet Puraan is a family drama series directed by Dnyanesh Zotingwas and starring Lalit Prabhakar and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles. The series is releasing in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi languages. Pet Puraan revolves around a happily married couple who deiced against having kids which doesn’t go well with their families.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 6 May

Home Shanti

Home Shanti revolves around a family of a government teacher who has lived in a government-provided quarter for 25 years. The family has only three months to build their own home and the series unfolds around the chaos of the characters. Directed by Aaksnksha Dua, the series stars Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, Poojan Chhabra, and Happy Ranajit in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 6 May

The Pentaverate

The Pentaverate is an American comedy series created by Mike Myers, who also played the lead role, and directed by Tim Kirkby. Based on a romantic black comedy by Myers in 1993, So I Married an Axe Murderer, this series stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Micheal Key, Debi Mazar, and others in prominent roles. The plot revolves around a Canadian journalist who tries to uncover the truth about five men who have been influencing the world since the Black Plague in 1347.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 5 May

Star Trek- Strange New Worlds

The popular science fiction drama is hitting the digital platform this May with its new web series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Kenny Lumet, with most of the lead actors reprising their roles from the previous Star Trek series. The series follows Captain Christopher Pike’s crew exploring the galaxy for the existence of new worlds.

OTT platform: Voot

Release date: 5 May

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on movies and web series releases on OTT platforms!