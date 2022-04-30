Some of the best stories are hidden in our Indian mythology. A few Indian filmmakers saw this as an opportunity to educate and entertain the audience via their movies. In the genre of Indian mythological movies, we have picked the 6 best movies available on OTT for you to watch this weekend. So whether you are into religion, mythology, history or filmmaking, these 6 best Indian mythological movies on OTT platforms are a must-watch this weekend.

Here is a list of the best Indian mythological movies on OTT to learn from this weekend.

#1 Mayabazar (1957)

A technically brilliant movie directed by the visionary KV Reddy stars the late actors Savitri, Senior NTR and ANR. This movie is way ahead of its time. It is based on the story of Abhimanyu and Sasireka from Mahabharata. This is a visually excellent and well-crafted story with noteworthy music. It is still fondly recalled whenever great filmmaking is discussed. To ensure the newer generations also witness the magic, this black and white movie was remastered in colour in 2010. You are surely missing out on a lot if you have not watched it yet.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Dana Veera Soora Karna (1977)

NTR acted in and directed this epic of a movie about the character Karna from the Mahabharata. What stands out in this film is that NTR acted in 3 roles in this movie alone. It is said that the audience at the time would bow down to NTR when he appeared in the role of Lord Krishna. Layered with Sanskrit poems and songs this is a legendary tale which must be told. With a tight screenplay and stellar performances, this has been listed among the must-watch classics. Balakrishna and Harikrishna too make an appearance in this mythological movie. Every Telugite or movie buff needs to watch Dana Veera Soora Karna without fail.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Bhakta Prahlada (1967)

Directed by Chitrapu Narayana Rao, this movie based on the story of Lord Vishnu’s devotee, stars the greatest actor known for his dialogue delivery, S.V. Ranga Rao. Roja Ramani breathes life to the role of Prahalada as a child artist. The casting and their brilliant performances receive appreciation to date. This evergreen devotional movie is a heart-touching tragedy. It is an ocean of learning source in terms of religious history and filmmaking. Do not miss out on this movie which might serve as an informative and entertaining experience.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Mahabharat (1965)

The story of this epic is not unfamiliar to us. Revolving around the Pandavas, Kauravas, and the Kurukshetra war between them is this Bollywood saga directed by Babubhai Mistri. This movie based on Hindu mythology credits the author of Mahabharat, Ved Vyasa as one of the writers. This musical has legendary playback singers like MD. Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. This is a must-watch spectacle for people of all age groups.

OTT Platform: Voot

#5 Sampoorna Ramayan (1961)

Yet another film from Babubhai Mistri, is the famous rendition of the holy book Ramayan. This movie served as an inspiration for many to learn more about Indian mythology. The acting of this cast is above par and the music is also much appreciated. If you are interested in Ramayan or seek to learn more, this movie is a great starting point. Sampoorna Ramayanam (1971) in Telugu directed by the visionary, Bapu, is also a brilliant movie that everyone must watch.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#6 Jai Santoshi Maa (1975)

This Hindi devotional movie is based on the devotee of Goddess Santoshi Mata, the daughter of Lord Ganesha. Directed by Vijay Sharma, this movie stands out for its graceful performances, soul-soothing songs and religious message. All the fans of this movie are known to chant the title in reverberating unison during the post-credits. This is a rather unfamiliar mythological story and what better way than this movie to educate yourself.

OTT Platform: Voot

Comment below with your favourite Indian mythological movies and watch them on OTT platforms.