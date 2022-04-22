Have you subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar to watch IPL matches? We have found a way for you to optimally make use of your subscription. While you were engaged in the clash of your favourite IPL teams, a number of movies have had their releases on Hotstar this April. If you are looking for a perfect sleepover idea with your friends this weekend, this article might be the solution.

Go ahead and take a look at the Hotstar releases this April.

Death on the Nile

Death on the Nile is based on a novel of the same name by the famous author Agatha Christie. Starring the Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, the movie was directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie was initially released on 11 February 2022 in UK and USA. This crime mystery drama revolves around the investigation of the murder of a young heiress by Hercule Poirot, a renowned detective. Death on the Nile will be released in English and Hindi languages.

Taanakkaran

Taanakkaran is a Tamil police drama, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role. The movie was directed by Tamizh and is based on a real-life incident related to police training in 1997. This movie skipped theatrical release and is directly releasing on the OTT platform. Music for Taanakkaram was composed by Ghibran. Taanakkaran is releasing in all South Indian languages.

The King’s Man

The third instalment in the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Tom Hollander, and others in prominent roles. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the plot revolves around several incidents of World War I and the origin of the Kingsman organization. After several delays in release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was initially released in theatres on 22 December 2021. The King’s Man is releasing in Hindi and English languages.

Kaun Pravin Tambe

This much-awaited biopic is a sports drama played by Shreyas Talpade in the role of Kaun Pravin Tambe. He is an underdog cricketer who fought against society and destiny to choose cricket over marriage and a job. Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil will be seen in pivotal roles. This is a story that proves that age is just a number.

Better Nate Than Ever

This is a musical-comedy that deserves a watch. This is a story about a high school music enthusiast, who dreams about being a Broadway star. Lisa Kudrow, who is known for playing Phoebe in Friends, has also acted in this film.

Bheeshma Parvam

Bheeshma Parvam is a Malayalam gangster drama action thriller, directed by Amal Neerad. Starring veteran actor Mammootty in the role of the gangster turned marine exporter, the plot revolves around death threats he receives, which forces him to revisit his past. The movie had previously released in theatres on 3 March 2022.