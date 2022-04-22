Thrillers are a genre that sends chills down your spine, and the English are famous for doing the same. Dark thrillers, on the other hand, are beyond just chills, these movies are sure to keep you super excited and in suspense till the very end with a touch of nerve-racking darkness. If you are someone who enjoys this genre and feels that rush in your mind, we have you covered.

Here is a list of 7 Netflix dark thrillers of the 21st century you should have already watched.

#1 Stowaway

When a three-person crew on a mission to Mars face an unexpected challenge of an unplanned visitor jeopardising their lives, they do everything they can to save themselves. Directed by Joe Penna, the dark suspense thriller stars Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Netflix for a powerful plot.

#2 Awake

The American science fiction thriller is directed by Mark Raso. The story is about how a global hysteria wipes away the ability to sleep among human beings and takes away all electronics. A small child becomes the antidote for the unexplained insomnia, and the mother has to choose between the daughter and the human race. The cast includes Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Lucius Hoyos, and Finn Jones in lead roles.

#3 The Devil All The Time

Starring the famous Spiderman, Tom Holland, and Twilight fame Robert Pattinson in lead roles, this suspense dark thriller is directed by Antonio Campos. The story revolves around a young man who is devoted to protecting his loved ones and his face-off against corruption in a postwar backwoods town. Watch the movie on Netflix to see how he fights corruption and brutality.

#4 Run

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, the movie’s cast includes Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Sara Sohm, and Tony Revolori in prominent roles. The director shows how a teenager who is forbidden from seeing the mail while kept in isolation starts her own investigation around her suspicious mother. One of the best dark thrillers on Netflix, Run is worth a watch when you need a break from your rather common genres.

#5 The Weekend Away

The chase for a lost friend during a girl’s trip to Croatia leads a woman towards unsettling truths as she keeps getting closer to finding her. The movie is directed by Kim Farrant and stars, Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Ziad Bakri, and Luke Norris in lead roles. The movie is worth a watch while you have a sleepover with your best friend.

#6 Intrusion

Directed by Adam Salky the movie stars Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall, Rober John Burke, and Megan Elisabeth Kelly in prominent roles. The story revolves around how a housewife realises that those around her might not be who they seem to be, post a traumatising situation she goes through. With a lot of jump scares, the movie is not for the faint-hearted.

#7 Hypnotic

A young woman gets trapped by a hypnotist and becomes prey to his mind games. After seeking help for self-improvement, the girl gets engaged in lethal games of mind manipulation. The movie is directed by Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel. The cast includes Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, Dule Hill and others in prominent roles. Watch the movie on Netflix to see how hypnosis is used in an unlawful manner.

