Weekends are all about the thrill, entertainment, and excitement of hanging out with friends and going out. But what if you can get all of that by sitting at home? Yes, we are talking about going on a movie spree. What’s better? We are here with a list of the best horror movies to watch on OTT platforms. Though we close our eyes during a scary scene or just watch it from between our fingers, we all love the genre.

Here is a list of the best horror movies you can binge on this weekend

Bhoothakaalam

Bhoothakaalam is a Malayalam horror flick released in 2022, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The mysterious plot revolves around three characters; a son, a mother, and a grandmother. This edge of the seat thriller leaves no clue to the viewers, as to what is about to happen next. This promising horror movie stars Shane Nigam and veteran actress Revathy in the plot defining roles.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place is a 2018 American horror flick directed by John Krasinski. The plot of the movie is set up in a post-apocalyptic world, which is now occupied by blind monsters but has an acute sense of hearing. They hear you, they hunt you. Owing to its successful run, the movie also had a sequel.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Conjuring- The Devil Made Me Do It

If you are a fan of the horror genre, then the Conjuring universe doesn’t need any introduction. This is the 8th movie in The Conjuring Universe, in which the Warrens yet again stumble upon a mysterious supernatural activity. Directed by Michael Chaves, the movie stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and others.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Escape Room

This is a 2019 psychological horror flick, directed by Adam Robitel, starring Taylor Russel, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, and others. The plot revolves around 6 people from different streams of life, who are invited to navigate through a series of deadly escape rooms. Will all of them make out of it? Watch the movie to find out.

OTT Platforms: Netflix

Churuli

Churuli, which translates to a labyrinth, is a 2021 Indian Malayalam-language science fiction mystery horror film directed by Lijo Jose. The story revolves around two undercover cops, who are on a mission to capture a criminal. On their search, they get stuck in a village where eerie mysteries unfold.

OTT Platforms: SonyLIV

Tell us which is your favourite movie in the horror genre in the comments section below.