Improve your English language by referring to the lines of these quintessential TV series streaming on Netflix. Learning can be fun. A few popular TV series have been picked which might help you with your English speaking skills. From the most formal tone to the most casually spoken words, these shows cover it all. Check out these Netflix TV series the next time you have to miss an English class and stay at home.

Here is a list of Netflix TV series to improve your English.

#1 F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, this is a mandatory TV series in the ‘Learn English language starter pack’. It is a very popular series that usually is anyone’s first English TV show. The language use is very easy to catch on to and the story keeps you hooked. Filled with fun, love and laughter this show is about six friends navigating through the ups and downs of life. Watch this relatable sitcom and you will know when to use “whom”.

#2 Superstore

Superstores are one place we are in almost every day. This series directed by Justin Spitzer shows what goes on behind the closed doors of the superstore. Picking up English from this entertaining show is fairly easier and fun. This is one of the underrated shows you must binge on right away.

#3 The Crown

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, is about the life of Queen Elizabeth so it follows British English, which would be a great learning point. This is a great way to be introduced to the Queen’s English. Though it might be a little hard to follow initially, once you get the hang of it, you will fall in love with the language. It is a little different from the other popular American culture TV series. Language part aside, it is a gripping tale to watch too.

#4 The Chair

The characters too are in love with the language as it is a story about the next Chair for the English department. It is a very engaging series to watch and learn from. An English majors student or a tenured professor might relate to this show to the maximum extent possible. Otherwise too, this TV series by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman is a great watch and a way to inculcate an innate interest in the language.

#5 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This is a breezy watch that teaches you contemporary American lingo. The slang learnt from this cop comedy can be used in daily conversations. It has quite a lot of teachable moments in terms of using correct grammar as one of the characters, Amy Santiago is a grammar Nazi. It is an amazing TV series created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur that you cannot afford to miss.

#6 Stranger Things

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, stars kids as the leads, which places the lines of the series at a high-school level. It is easy for you to catch on to the diction and language of this show. It is a fantasy thriller which keeps you glued to the story too. So drop that English book and pick up your remote to tune in to Stranger Things on Netflix right away.

Comment below with your favourite Netflix TV series that might help you improve your English!