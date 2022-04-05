The sitcom is our favourite genre, isn’t it? The comfort we get from watching these shows over and over again is unmatched. So, for the best experience, curl up in your bed in a warm cozy blanket, get a tub of ice cream or popcorn and binge-watch these greatest of all-time sitcoms on Netflix. These sitcoms are celebrated all over the world since the time they have been aired. They have received many awards and their merchandise has reached almost every household.

Here is a list of the all-time best sitcoms on Netflix.

#1 The Office

This is a mockumentary about a group of typical office workers. This show has a total of 9 seasons encompassing the workers’ ego clashes, inappropriate behaviors, and their personal lives. The humour and satire generated through the characters of this show have set a standard for years to come. Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, is ardently loved by fans from all over the world. The original UK version stars Ricky Gervais, the comedian. Greg Daniels, the creator of this legendary show has also made other shows like The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and others. The Office might always be the most underrated sitcom of all time, but it has its separate fan base.

IMDb Rating: 9.0

#2 The Big-Bang Theory

This comedy is about a group of physicists who are big-time nerds and their partners. How they navigate through life, make relationships, and create a name for themselves forms the crux of the plot for 12 seasons. The quirky character Sheldon had become so popular, that a standalone spin-off, named Young Sheldon was also produced by the same creators, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. Sarcasm and pranks in this web series are taken to the next level. In case you missed watching this gem of a series, do start binging this show now on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

#3 F.R.I.E.N.D.S

This is a story about a tight-knit group of six friends. The plot revolves around their careers, relationships, and the ups and downs of their lives. It is a rom-com cum sitcom kind of web series spanning 10 seasons. This show is celebrated to the point that it is called overrated by some. David Crane and Marta Kauffman have done such a wonderful job in creating a show that is loved for decades. Recently, the cast of the show met for a reunion after almost 25 years, which is also streaming on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 9.0

#4 Community

This is a rather underrated show. It was newly launched on Netflix this April. Add this to your watchlist if you have not binged this show earlier. This show consisting of 6 seasons portrays a bunch of students from different age groups and ethnicities who attend the community college. Dan Harmon, the creator of the show, did a brilliant job-generating comedy out of tricky situations at college every day. The stereotypes around community college are also addressed in this excellent show.

IMDb Rating: 8.5

#5 Seinfeld

This is one of the first sitcoms to ever air that is so well received by the audience. Jerry Seinfeld, the comedian, stars as himself in this comedy web series. This chronicles his life, navigating through friendships and relationships. It is a very relatable show and that is what makes us revisit this show so many times. Larry David, the co-creator of this show has also done a terrific job in delivering the perfect sitcom.

IMDb Rating: 8.9

#6 That 70s Show

This is a comedy showcasing a gang of teenage friends, their mishaps, and their relationships set in the 1970s. The humour and warmth this show offers are unparalleled. This show is very relatable to teenagers and makes it one of their favourites.

IMDb Rating: 8.1

