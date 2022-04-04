1st seasons of many interesting web series are releasing on Netflix this April. So keep track of the dates and add these promising new releases to your watchlist. This list of web series is enough to keep you hooked this summer. Binge-watching might be the summer hobby you pick up. Are you excited about the new web series releases on Netflix this April?

Here is a list of new web series releases on Netflix this April.

#1 The Last Bus – 1 April

This new sci-fi series portrays a bunch of school students in a robot apocalypse story. The high school survivors turned heroes story looks very interesting. It looks similar to another popular series, Stranger Things. Do not forget to add this action drama to your watchlist.

#2 Dirty Lines – 8 April

This series is about a college-going student who stumbles upon a new career at a phone sex line started by two brothers. Dirty Lines seems quirky, funny, and pleasantly surprising. This drama is created by Pieter Bart Korthuis.

#3 Hard Cell – 12 April

Hard Cell is a documentary-style comedy set in a fictional female prison. It documents the protagonist’s life behind bars. A documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley while Catherine Tate, the creator, portrays multiple characters to capture the penal system at its brutal humorous best.

#4 Smother-in-Law – 13 April

This series is set in a pandemic-struck world, where the mother-in-law of the female lead comes to stay with the couple. It is a comedy created by Rodrigo Sant’anna. This looks like a must-watch this summer for a laughing riot.

#5 Mai – 15 April

The plot revolves around a middle-aged woman, played by Sakshi Tanwar, who upon accidentally killing a mafia leader, is unwittingly swept into the underworld. Things take a turn when where her cult slowly gains renown. This show created by Atul Mongia seems very engaging.

#6 He’s Expecting – 21 April

It is a dramedy where a successful ad executive gets pregnant. This series explores social inequities through the male lead, who faces social stigma he had never considered before. How he navigates through this tricky situation gives rise to a lot of comical situations.

Comment below with the new web series releases on Netflix in April that you have added to your list.