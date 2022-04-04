As theatres are back in full swing and lined up with many movies, the much-awaited movies Ghani, Hudrang, and some others are set for theatre releases this April 2022. A bunch of big-budget, big star cast movies have helped recover the box office and have also paved a way for fresh content. It is getting more exciting as the weeks pass to watch interesting stories at the theatres. Though the movie theatres have been making a comeback, the OTT platforms haven’t lost the market as they buy the rights within a few weeks o the theatre release, catering to the audience who would rather watch it from home.

Here is a list of movies along with Ghani and Hurdang set for theatre releases this week of April 2022.

#1 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Directed by David Yates, the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is here to entertain you this 8 April 2022 in the theatres. The movie stars Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Mads Mikkelsen and others. In the third movie of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the story revolves around Dumbledore and his allies who finally start making their move on Grindelwald before something bad happens.

#2 Ghani

The much-awaited movie Ghani is making its theatre release this Friday. Starring Varun Tej, the mega movie was initially postponed many times. The movie had a grand pre-release event in Vizag on 2 April 2022. The boxing theme is directed by Kiran Korrapati and stars Saiee Manjrekar in the lead female role. The movie also has many lead actors from the Telugu Film Industry playing vital roles.

#3 Hurdang

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal is back with another release this week. The Hindi romantic drama is directed by Nikhil Bhat and stars Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead female role. Vijay Varma, Viraj Kapoor, and Nitanshi Goel are also part of the cast. The movie is set against the backdrop of student agitations in 1990 in Ahmedabad. The movie releases this Friday, 8 April 2022.

#4 The Lost City

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt in lead roles, this comedy action movie is directed by Aaron Nee, and Adam Nee. The story revolves around A reclusive romance novelist who is on a book tour with her cover model and gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Movie releases 8 April 2022.

#5 The Contractor

The story revolves around a man who is involuntarily discharged from the U.S. Special Forces sergeant, James Harper, who risks everything for his family when he joins a private contracting organization. The movie is directed by Tarik Saleh and stars Chris pine, Gillian Jacobs, and Sander Thomas. The movie hits the screen this Friday.

#6 Gajab Thai Gayo

Writer-director Neeraj Joshi’s light-hearted Gujarati science-fiction film Gajab Thai Gayo is set to release in theatres on 7 April. The film stars Malhar Thakar, Pooja Jhaveri and Ujjawal Chopra. Gajab Thai Gayo is the first time that Tips Industries has associated itself with a Gujarati movie.

#7 Trikona

An interesting Kannada movie with an interesting cast. The story revolves around three characters Nagraj, Kodandarama and Trivikrama who are heading towards Mangalore for different reasons and unfortunately their cars break down in a remote forest area. Watch the movie at theatres to know what happens next. The movie is directed by Chandrakantha G and casts Lakshmi, Suresh Heblikar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sudharani in lead roles. The movie releases this Friday.

Let us know which of these movies you will be heading out to watch this weekend in the comments below.