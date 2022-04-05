The two districts which were carved out of the former Visakhapatnam District, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli get new collectors according to a Government Order which was passed on Saturday. A. Mallikarjuna IAS has been retained as the collector of the new Visakhapatnam District. He was also given additional charge as the new Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA).

A total of 51 officers were transferred following the formation of the new districts in Andhra Pradesh. The Joint Collectors of Visakhapatnam were also transferred as a part of this reshuffle. A new set of administrators are set to take charge of these newly formed districts soon.

Pattanshetti Ravi, IAS (2013) has been posted as the Collector of Anakapalli District. He previously worked as the CEO of Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial System & Services (APCFSS). Meanwhile, the post of Joint Collector has been given to Kalpana Kumari who was previously working as the Joint Collector (Housing), Visakhapatnam District.

Sumit Kumar, IAS (2014) has been posted as the new collector of the Alluri Sitharama Raju District. He was previously working as the Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate (RB&R) for the East Godavari District. Similarly, the post of Joint Collector has been given to IAS officer (2018) G. Suraj Dhanunjay. He was previously working as the Joint Collector (Housing), West Godavari District.

The post of Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam has been given to IAS officer (2017) K.S. Visawanath. He was previously working as the Joint Collector (Housing), Prakasam District. The former Joint Collector (RB&R) of Visakhapatnam District, M. Venugopal Reddy IAS has been posted as the new Collector of Guntur District. P. Arun Babu, the former Joint Collector (V, WS&D) of Visakhapatnam District has been posted as the new Collector of Eluru District.

