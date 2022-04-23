The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the maiden run of the Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam (08538/08537) daily passenger train on Friday at 4 pm from Koraput. The regular train service to Koraput from Visakhapatnam is said to begin today, 23 April 2022. The regular service to Visakhapatnam from Koraput is said to begin on 24 April 2022. The new train is said to have six general second class coaches along with two second class cum luggage coaches.

Fulfilling the need of the passengers, the Railway Minister on the inaugural occasion said that the long wait for the dream project connecting Junagarh with Badrachalam via Malkangiri and Nawarangpur will also be fulfilled shortly. The project was sanctioned last year, in September, with an estimated cost of ₹2,800 crores. The project is also designed to connect villages in Telangana. He also added that rail connectivity will boost the socio-economic development of the region along with enhancing travel facilities for the passengers.

The Minister also made additional announcements regarding other trains and assured the public that their request have been heard. The demand for a stoppage of the Samaleswari Express, Jagdalpur-Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express and Hirakhand Express at the Lakhimpur Road has been approved and will soon be implemented. He also added that the additional stoppage of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train at Bacheli will also be implemented soon.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Divisional Railway Manager of East Cost Railway Anup Satpathy, AGM of East Coast Railway Sharad Srivastava, MLA Koraput Raghuram Padal, and other officials from the Waltair Division, and Railway Board.

Stay tuned for more such city updates.