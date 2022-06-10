On Thursday, 9 June 2022, the organizing committee of the IND vs SA T20 cricket match in Vizag reviewed the arrangements being done. The committee is headed by the Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Ram Mohan Rao. Visakhapatnam District Collector, A Mallikarjuna IAS, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha IAS, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, and other district officials are included in the organizing body of the match.

As per the statement of ACA CEO Siva Reddy, around 19,000 tickets for the match were sold as of 9 June 2022. It is a known fact that three offline ticket sale centres were set up on 8 June i.e. Wednesday. Dr YSR ACA VDC Cricket Stadium, Jothee Theatre, and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium were the three centres for offline sales. With 75% of the tickets being sold online through the Paytm Insider website, the remaining were put up for sale at the mentioned centres.

Further, the CEO informed that the parking areas have been increased by 150% for the upcoming IND vs SA T20 match, compared to the previous cricket match held here in Vizag. In line with GVMC’s decision to ban plastic, water bottles and plastic covers will not be allowed into the stadium. Water points will be set up at each stand with paper cups. A total of six ambulances and four fire-fighting trucks will be stationed outside the stadium for any emergencies.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.