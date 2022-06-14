Yet another week and yet another set of theatrical releases. As we move ahead in the month of June, these movies releasing in the theatres are gearing up to entertain us. Mark 17 June 2022 on your calendars as six entertaining flicks are hitting the screens. Be sure to catch up on them.

Here is the list of movies releasing in the theatres near you on 17 June.

Virata Parvam

Starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, Virata Parvam was directed by Venu Udugula. The plot of this period drama revolves around the Naxalite movement of Telanagana in the early 90s. With the tagline “Revolution is an act of love”, the movie focuses on the lives of the lead pair who are stuck between love and war. Watch the movie in your nearby theatres this 17th to know how the plot unfolds.

Godse

Godse is an upcoming Telugu action-thriller directed by Gopi Ganesh starring the versatile actor Satyadev and Tollywood debutant Aishwarya Lekshmi. The movie narrates the story of Godse, who decides to fight for justice against the government. He believes that the government is robbing the students of their careers. Catch Godse in action in the theatres this week.

Kerosene

Kerosene is directed by Dhruva and also features him as the lead character. The plot of this crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a rape and murder case. Bramhaji, Preetei Sundar, Jeevan Kumar, and others play the supporting roles.

Nikamma

Nikamma is the remake of the 2017 Telugu movie Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) starring Nani and Sai Pallavi. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Sabbir Khan. The plot of this movie revolves around a young man who whiles away most of his time. But his life takes a sharp turn when he starts living with his sister-in-law. How he manages to live with her while secretly maintaining a girlfriend defines the plot.

Vaashi

Vaashi is a Malayalam courtroom drama starring Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the lead character, two self-made lawyers, who are up against each other to win a case. Vaashi is directed by Vishnu G Raghav.

Lightyear

Our childhood favourite, Buzz Lightyear, is back on the big screens with Lightyear. The animated movie stars around a group of new recruits, led by Buzz, who go on an intergalactic adventure. Chris Evans lent his voice to the lead character.

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the theatres on 17 June are you most excited about.