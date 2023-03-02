The Global Investors Summit (GIS) with the theme “Advantage Andhra Pradesh – Where Abundance Meets Prosperity” will occur in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on 3 and 4 March 2023. The summit aims to highlight investment opportunities in 13 sectors, and the state pavilion will exhibit the robust industrial base, thriving presence of MSMEs and startups, and investor-friendly environment. With attendance from investors and delegates from more than 40 countries, including China and the USA, the summit is set to be a global event.

Ministers and business leaders will gather on the first day to discuss the “Andhra Advantage” and its influence on India’s contemporary economy. The summit will cover various topics, including sustainable development, India’s technology, and the electric vehicle revolution. Andhra Pradesh has taken the lead in the ease of doing business rankings by establishing a fast-track mechanism. Additionally, the single window system consolidates 96 services from 24 government departments into one location, supporting corporate entities throughout their investment journey.

During the two-day investors’ conference, the government expects at least INR 1.7 lakh crore in investments, a significant shift for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, which has been criticised for ignoring development by focusing solely on the welfare agenda. Unlike the previous government, the summit is seen as a way to blunt attacks on its welfare focus, with the government being instructed to set realistic targets.

The government has identified 14 focus areas, including Automobile & Electric Vehicles, Electronic & IT, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Tourism & Hospitality, Agri & Food Processing, Skill Development & Education, Renewable Energy, MSME startups, and Innovation. With a 974 km usable coastline, the government focuses on port-led development and the renewable energy sector.

In the run-up to the summit, several roadshows were held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to attract investors. The Chief Minister participated in one of the roadshows held in Delhi, calling upon the nations to invest in Andhra Pradesh and be part of its economic growth.

The Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam is set to be a highly anticipated event, with delegates from over 40 countries attending. Representatives from China, the USA, India, UAE, Japan, Australia, Italy, France, Canada, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Mauritius, Brunei, Maldives, and Bhutan have all been invited to participate in the summit.

The event promises to be an excellent opportunity for investors and business leaders from across the globe to come together and explore collaborations and investments in the region. The delegates will discuss ways to foster economic growth, create jobs, and promote sustainable development.

The delegates will also be discussing ways to promote public-private partnerships, support innovation and entrepreneurship, and strengthen the capacity of small and medium-sized businesses. The summit is expected to be an excellent platform for the countries to share their experiences and best economic development practices and identify potential investments.

This Global Investors Summit is a testament to the region’s growing importance in the global economy, and the delegates at the event are sure to make the most of the opportunity to further their business interests.

Here is the confirmed list of delegates attending the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam.

China – Mr Wang Yizhou, Deputy Director of the Department of Investment Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce

USA – Mr Richard Jones, Director of the Department of International Trade

India – Mr Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

UAE – Sheikh Sultan Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Minister of Economy

Japan – Mr Yoshitaka Kitao, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister

Australia – Mr Andrew Robb, Former Minister for Trade and Investment

Italy – Mr Michele Geraci, Deputy Minister for Economic Development

France – Ms Nathalie Loiseau, Minister for European Affairs

Canada – Mr François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade

South Korea – Mr Kim Hyun-chong, Deputy Minister for Trade

Russia – Mr Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade

Singapore – Mr Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister

Thailand – Mr Supant Mongkolsuthree, Chairman of the Board of Investment

Malaysia – Mr Mustapa Mohamed, Minister of International Trade and Industry

Indonesia – Mr Thomas Lembong, Head of Investment Coordinating Board • Philippines – Mr Ramon Lopez, Secretary of Trade and Industry • Vietnam – Mr Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade • Bangladesh – Mr Tofail Ahmed, Minister of Commerce • Nepal – Mr Bhim Udas, Minister of Industry

Sri Lanka – Mr Malik Samarawickrama, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade

Myanmar – U Kyaw Win, Deputy Minister of Planning and Finance

Cambodia – Mr Aun Porn Moniroth, Minister of Economy and Finance

Laos – Mr Khemmani Pholsena, Minister of Industry and Commerce

Mauritius – Mr Showkutally Soodhun, Minister of Industry, SMEs and Cooperatives

Brunei – Mr Pehin Dato Lim Jock Seng, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II

Maldives – Mr Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Economic Development

Bhutan – Mr Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Minister of Economic Affairs

Speakers for tomorrow’s event

Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy -Hon’ble Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

Sri Nitin Jairam Gadkari -Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India

Sri Piyush Goyal -Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India

Sri Sarbananda Sonowal -Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Government of India

Sri G. Kishan Reddy – Hon’ble Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India

Sri Rajeev Chandrasekhar – Hon’ble Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Government of India.

Sri Gudivada Amarnath – Hon’ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment, Information Technology, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Sri Buggana Rajendranath – Hon’ble Minister of Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Sri Karikal Valaven -Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy – Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Smt G. Srijana- Director of Industries, Commerce & Export Promotion, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Smt Vidadala Rajini- Hon’ble Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Sri Sandeep Goel – Managing Director, Moglix

Dr Satish Reddy- Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Krishna M. Ella-Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Sri Rajesh Mandawewala-Managing Director, Welspun Group

Smt. Suchitra K. Ella- Chairperson – CII Southern Region, Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd

Ms P.V. Sindhu – Badminton World Champion

Smt. Preetha Reddy- Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals

Mr Martin Eberhard – Co-Founder & Former CEO, Tesla Inc.

Sri Hari Mohan Bangur -Chairman, Shree Cement Ltd.

Sri Satya Tripathi – Secretary General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet

Sri Sajjan Bhajanka – Chairman, Century Plyboards

Mr. Cyrill Gutsch – Founder & CEO, Parley for the Oceans

Sri Naveen Jindal – Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Sri Sumant Sinha – Chairman & Managing Director, Renew Power

Sri Sajjan JindalChairman, JSW Group

Sri Puneet Dalmia – Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group

Sri G.M.Rao – Chairman, GMR Group

Sri Sanjiv Bajaj -President – CII, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Sri Arjun Oberoi -Executive Chairman, Oberoi Group

Sri Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, IAS – Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Government of India

