Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Vizag at 6 pm today to attend the prestigious Global Investors Summit. He will stay at Radisson Blu Resort near Rushikonda for three days, starting today. Alongside CM Jagan, several other ministers and delegates are also scheduled to arrive in Vizag today to partake in the summit.

High-ranked police officials, including Vizag City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, inspected the 8-kilometre route from Radisson Blu Resort to the venue of the Global Investors Summit. Police personnel in large numbers have been stationed along this route for security reasons. The resort’s vicinity has turned into a high-security zone with strict vigilance. Officials have already employed the K9 dog squad to carry out checks across the city and inspect various sites.

The Andhra University Engineering College Grounds have been readied with five stages and large tents for the two-day summit commencing tomorrow. Earlier, it was announced that high-profile delegates would arrive in the city on their chartered flights. But due to the unavailability of parking spaces, these chartered planes will now station at the Rajahmundry airport.

The Global Investors Summit will commence at 10 pm on Friday, 3 March 2023. Over 8,000 delegates are expected to partake. Yesterday, the traffic police released a set of guidelines to be followed during the two-day event for the public.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more information.