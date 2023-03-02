In view of the Global Investors Summit on 3 and 4 March 2023, the Visakhapatnam Police have issued a set of traffic guidelines to be followed during the two-day event. The city officials have beefed up the security in the city with 2,500 police personnel, who will be stationed at major locations and hotels accommodated to the delegates attending the summit. Beautification works, including road and street light repairs, have unfolded at a quick pace across the coastline and busy spots over the last week.

Read on to know the traffic restrictions and diversions during the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Heavy vehicles travelling towards Anakapalli from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram via Visakhapatnam will be diverted towards Sabbavaram and Pendurthi at Anandapuram. Similarly, all the heavy vehicles travelling towards Srikakulam and Vizianagaram from Anakapalli via Visakhapatnam will be diverted towards Lankelapalem, Sabbavaram, Pendurthi, and Anandapuram.

General vehicles will not be allowed on the road connecting Maddilapalem Junction and 3-Town Police Station via Andhra University Engineering College Grounds during the summit. Commuters must choose alternative routes.

Commuters are requested to avoid the Polamamba Temple-Siripuram Junction and Vemana Mandir-Tycoon Hotel junction routes to reach their destinations. Further, officials have appealed to motorists to avoid the routes connecting Kurupam Junction, Park Hotel junction, All India Radio, CR Reddy Circle, Novotel Varun Beach, and Circuit House junction. Commuters must choose alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion on these routes.

Beach visitors on 3 March 2023 must park their vehicles at the APIIC Grounds, Viswapriya grounds, and the exhibition grounds behind the police guest house.

Attendees of the event must reach the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds via 3-Town Police Station road or Maddilapalem and park their vehicles in the designated spaces.

General vehicles will not be permitted past the SP Bungalow.

The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police have appealed to the public to kindly adhere to the traffic restrictions during the Global Investors Summit.

