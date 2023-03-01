Preparations for the first Global Investors Summit hosted in Vizag are in fast force. The summit is scheduled to take place on 3 and 4 March 2023 at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds. On 28 February 2023, the Industries and IT Minister of AP, Gudivada Amarnath, stated that over 8,000 delegates from several industries and organisations have registered to partake in the GIS. Around 26 chartered flights are scheduled to land at the Visakhapatnam International Airport during the summit.

As a part of the security arrangements, over 2,500 police personnel will be stationed at major tourist spots, junctions, and hotels accommodated to the delegates. To avoid any traffic congestion, citizens have been advised to take alternative routes away from the roads connecting to the venue. Beach visitors are required to park their vehicles at APIIC Grounds in Pandurangapuram from Thursday, 2 March 2023.

The minister added that fourteen ambassadors from various countries will attend the Global Investors Summit in Vizag. Industry titans such as Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla and the top brass of Godrej, Tata, and Mahindra groups have confirmed their participation alongside several union ministers.

Further, the Minster optimistically expressed that industries are now eager to invest in Andhra Pradesh. The event will focus on 14 major sectors such as aerospace and defence, pharmaceutical, medical equipment and health care, education and skilling, automobile and electric vehicles, MSME, textile, tourism, and hospitality.

