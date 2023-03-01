In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials have decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach to the Visakhapatnam-Araku Kirandul express train. The train will run with the additional coach from 1 March to 11 April 2023 in both directions.

Train number 08551 Visakhapatnam-Araku Kirandul train will be attached with a Vistadome coach on 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31 March and 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 April 2023. In the return direction, train number 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train will be attached with a Vistadome coach on 2, 4, 6, 8, 19, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 March and 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 April 2023.

Apart from the Visakhapatnam-Araku Kirandul express train, the Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express will be attached with two general coaches between 1 and 6 March 2023. Train number 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express will be attached with two general coaches between 1 and 6 March 2023. In the return direction, train number 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express train will be attached with two general coaches between 2 and 7 March 2023.

In order to clear the extra rush of devotees who are expected to attend the International Annual Convention 46th Feast of Tabernacle of Hosanna Ministries, Gorantla, the following trains are attached with additional coaches on a temporary basis from 1 to 7 March 2023.

Train number 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express will be attached with two general coaches from 1 to 6 March 2023. In the return direction, train number 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express train will be attached with two general coaches from 2 to 7 March 2023.

