Anyone who has been to Vizag can say that there is no shortage of things to do and places to visit. The City of Destiny is brimming with fun, adventure and a lot of history and culture. With several beaches, hills, heritage sites, religious establishments and more this city is genuinely a tourist’s paradise. There is something for every kind of tourist in Vizag. From animal lovers, history buffs and just those who want some soul-soothing scenery, the city has much to offer. One can even say that tourists are spoilt for choice. People visiting with a limited amount of time can find it difficult to choose between places to visit.

Here is a list of 5 ideas for a short holiday in Vizag if you find yourself having a tough time deciding where to go and what to do.

Religious Round-Up

Simhachalam – Situated on a densely forested hill around 16 km from Vizag, this temple dedicated to Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is almost a thousand years old. It has inscriptions on the walls that date back to 1098 A.D. The temple is also one of the 18 Narasimha Kshetras in the country.

TTD Temple Rushikonda – Inaugurated on 23 March 2022, this temple has a picturesque view of the Bay of Bengal. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, but it also has a statue of Lord Hanuman with two temples beside the main temple for Goddesses Bhoodevi and Sridevi. This temple is located in Rushikonda.

Ross Hill – Believed to have been named after Monsieur Ross, a local guide, this hill offers lovely views of the port and some parts of the city. Ross Hill is also famously known for its century-old church, locally known as Mary Matha Gudi. This hill is located in the One-Town area.

Dargah Konda – This Dargah is dedicated to the Muslim saint Baba Ishaq Madina Walli who was revered by both Hindus and Muslims. He settled with his followers on the hill about 700 years ago and since then the city’s safety during disasters has been ascribed to this infamous saint. The Dargah is located on a hill opposite Ross Hill.

Heritage Hopping

St John’s Church – This is one of the oldest churches in the city and was the first church to be built by the British East India Company using its own funds. The church was built with teak wood from Burma and has stained glass that was imported from Europe. St John’s Church is located on Raja Rammohan Roy Road near the old post office in the One-Town area.

Old Town Hall – This hall is one of the best representations of Vizag heritage on this list of ideas for a short holiday in Vizag. The Old Town Hall of Vizag has seen many great events over the many decades of its existence. From speeches during the nation’s freedom movement to performances by great entertainers, this hall has enjoyed a rich and glorious past. It has recently been renovated to its former glory and is definitely worth a visit. The Old Town Hall is located opposite Visakha Container Terminal.

Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex – This ancient complex is located on a hill about 15 kilometres away from Vizag. This Buddhist site is believed to be more than 2000 years old. Thotlakonda also was an important dissemination point for Buddhism to many other parts of South East Asia.

Dutch Cemetery Bheemili -The Dutch Cemetery buried in the lanes and bylanes of old Vizag dates back to 1659. Here, there are memorials of those who died during the French War. Each of the fifty-two tombs present in the cemetery resembles a pyramid, with the cause of death engraved on the tombstones. The Dutch Cemetery is around 28 kilometres away from Vizag.

Vantage Vizag

Dolphin’s Nose Hill – This hill got its name because of its resemblance to the nose of a dolphin when it is viewed from a distance. Dolphin Hill gives visitors an upfront view of the Bay of Bengal and also houses a lighthouse. The hill is located between Yarada and Gangavaram Port.

Ramanaidu Studios – This location has some of the best views on this list of ideas for a short holiday in Vizag. The Ramanaidu Studios was set up in 2007 by the noted film producer late Dr D Ramanaidu for making film production a more convenient experience for filmmakers. However, with its many beautiful viewpoints and hills surrounding the place, Ramanaidu Studios has become a popular attraction for tourists as well. The studios are located around 20 kilometres away from Vizag.

Kailasagiri – This hilltop offers a panoramic view of the city and the Bay of Bengal. You can reach the top by either ropeway or road. The main attraction at Kailasagiri is the 40ft tall statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi, as well as the Floral Clock, Titanic Viewpoint, and Jungle Trails.

Wildlife Calling

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park – Situated amidst the Kambalakonda Reserve Forest. this zoo is a must-visit for tourists with a love for wildlife. The zoo features many unique species native to the southern regions of India and other parts of the country as well. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park has two entrances, one towards National Highway and one on the Beach Road at Sagar Nagar.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary – This is one of the most exciting locations on this list of ideas for a short holiday in Vizag. For a more immersive experience with the regional wildlife of Andhra Pradesh, a visit to Kamalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary will not disappoint. The sanctuary is home to leopards, jackals, Indian pangolins, cobras, and many other animals that will leave wildlife lovers with a memorable experience. Kambalakonda is around 5 kilometres away from the centre of the city.

Museum Corridor

Sea Harrier Museum – Dedicated to one of India’s best and most reliable Naval Jet Fighters, this museum has a real Sea Harrier Fighter Jet suspended from the ceiling. The museum is located adjacent to the TU-142 Aircraft Museum on RK Beach Road.

Submarine Museum – This museum is dedicated to INS Kursura, the fourth submarine of the Indian Navy. This submarine is famous for its role in the Indo-Pak War of 1970 where it is claimed to have sunk the PNS submarine, Ghazi. The museum is located on RK Beach Road.

TU-142 Museum – The Tupolev TU-142 is a maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. This aircraft was commissioned to strengthen the strategic at-sea reconnaissance and deep-water combat forces of the Indian Navy. The museum dedicated to the TU-142 aircraft is located on RK Beach Road.

Visakha Museum – With artefacts ranging from musical instruments to military equipment, this museum offers a unique view into the history of Visakhapatnam. This museum contains relics that date back to the Palaeolithic Era. The Visakha Museum is located on RK Beach Road, opposite the Palm Beach Hotel.

