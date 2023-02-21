The upcoming Global Investors Summit, scheduled to happen in Visakhapatnam on 3 and 4 March 2023, is expected to witness the signing of three major tourism projects. Earlier in 2021, the Andhra Pradesh State Government had given a green signal to several projects that would enhance tourism in the City of Destiny. Nevertheless, these ideas remained on the papers and never saw further development.

According to reports, the MOUs of these three tourism projects are expected to be signed during the GIS in Visakhapatnam. The projects include a high-end tunnel aquarium, a sky tower, and a giant wheel that would be named the ‘Eye of Vizag’ on the lines of the London Eye. Three NRIs from the United States have come forward to take up these projects in collaboration with foreign investors.

Polin Aquariums, a Turkey-based firm, is said to be investing Rs 250 crores in constructing the tunnel aquarium in the city. Earlier this year, a similar tunnel aquarium was installed behind the AU Convention Centre on RK Beach Road, which attracted a huge number of visitors.

Switzerland-based Intamin Worldwide and Pax Russia would invest Rs 100 crores for the sky tower and Rs 243 crores for the giant wheel, respectively. Reports suggest that these new attractions would be constructed at the Mangamaripeta beach.

