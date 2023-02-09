Vizag is a beautiful place, and the summer is just around the corner. If you’re looking for affordable weekend getaways before the heat kicks in, look no further than these 5 destinations within 150km of Vizag! Plan a quick holiday with friends or family and enjoy the last of the pleasant weather ahead of March.

Here is a list of 5 Weekend getaways from Vizag within 150km

#1 Vanjangi

With scenic views and amazing vantage points to witness the beautiful sunrise over the clouds, Vanjangi has attained an underdog status among its peers. Although not ideal for an overnight stay, it’s a must for all road trip enthusiasts who can make a splendid day out of it. Plan your stay in Araku and ride to this hilltop early in the morning for the best experience.

Distance from Vizag: 111km

#2 Yanam

Located in the Yanam District near Kakinada, this French Colony in Andhra Pradesh is a famous winter getaway. Get a glimpse of Pondy right here with beautiful French lanes and breathtaking views of the Gauthami River, meeting the Godavari. Visit the famous Draksharama Temple, Hope Island, Adurru Excavation Site and much more.

Distance from Vizag: 145 km

#3 Deomali

Deomali might be in a totally different state, but with Vizag being so close to Odisha, this mountain peak is totally accessible to any tourists who don’t mind a 5-hour journey. At the end of this journey, you’ll find yourself at the tallest peak in Odisha. This mountain peak has a host of activities for thrill seekers. You can hang gliding, trek through the forests around the peak or climb the peak itself.

Distance from Vizag: 150 km

#4 Bobbili

Take a historical trip the next long weekend to Bobbili, the fort town near Vizag. Founded in the 17th century by Pedda Rayudu, the 15th descendent of the Rajah of Venkatagiri, this historical town is etched in history for the Battle of Bobbili, in which the Vizianagaram Kings won the war with the help of the French General Marquis de Bussy. Visit the fort, musical concert mandapam and much more during your stay here. One can also enjoy the local delicacies that carry age-old recipes of the kings.

Distance from Vizag: 116 km

#5 Annavaram

If you are in for a spiritual tour, check out this temple town near Vizag. Annavaram is situated on the banks of the Pampa River, in the Kakinada District. The Veera Venkata Satyanarayan temple of Lord Vishnu attracts many pilgrims from across the country. Take a weekend trip with your family and seek the blessing of the lord.

Distance from Vizag: 124km

