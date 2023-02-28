Violence. Corruption. Murders. These are some things that India has been witnessing over the years. However, some of the events that unfolded in the country left its citizens absolutely flabbergasted by how inhumane they were. Documentary series have come become popular in recent times, for unearthing some of the darkest secrets, behind certain events that shook the nation. Apart from that, documentaries also commend people’s achievements, such as The Romantics, celebrating Yash Chopra’s legacy as a filmmaker. With that being said, here is a list of the best Indian documentaries on OTT that you shouldn’t miss out on.

The Silence of Swastika

Hitler used a symbol to represent his political and radical ideology during his reign. The symbol later went to be called ‘Swastika’, an Indian symbol used by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains for ages. Written by Anuj Bhardwaj and Garvit Bhardwaj, they deep dive into the pseudo mindset of the west, that mispresented the sacred Hindu symbol.

IMDb rating: 9.6/10

Where to watch: YouTube

The Romantics

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, this docuseries features three generations of stars, as they celebrate the legacy of Bollywood’s filmmaking titan, Yash Chopra. Regarded as the father of Indian romance, this docuseries includes archival footage and in-depth celebrity interviews featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Anushka Sharma and others.

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Bad Boy Billionaires: India is an investigative docuseries that depicts the greed, corruption, and fraud, that eventually led to the downfall of India’s four prominent business magnates. Directed by Dylan Mohan Gray, Nick Read, and Johanna Hamilton, the documentary explores the scandals involving Vijaya Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi, and Ramalinga Raju.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Why I Killed Gandhi

The Ashok Tyagi directorial follows one of the biggest moments in Indian history, that shook the nation. It explores Nathuram Godse’s reason for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi, one of India’s greatest freedom fighters.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Where to watch: Limelight

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Created by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, this three-part docuseries follows the theories behind the mysterious demise of 11 members of the same family, in Delhi, on 30 June 2018. Termed Burari deaths by the media, some of the evidence points to mass suicide for occult reasons.

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

The Indian Predator documentary series follows the infamous case of Akku Yadav. In 2004, a group of 200 women from Nagpur’s Kasturba Nagar, the village that Yadav used to terrorise, stormed into the public courtroom and lynched him to death. The series was directed by Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Where to watch: Netflix

