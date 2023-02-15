It is already mid-February and it seems like this year is going by rather fast. With all the entertainment we have been offered by the many OTT platforms available, it is hard to remember a single dull moment from the past month. Luckily for everyone, the trend of releases happening almost every week does not seem to be showing any signs of fading away. There is so much more to be looking forward to as the year goes on. Netflix is at the forefront of this trend and has many exciting web series releasing this week of February that should keep you entertained to the maximum extent.

Here are some exciting web series releasing this week of February on Netflix that you should not miss out on.

No Filter

Having no interest in studying further, a young Marcely leaves college to pursue a new goal. She wants to become an influencer, however, life online is harder than it appears to be when she actually experiences it. This web series stars Ademara, Flávia Reis, and Orã Figueiredo. It is created by João Paulo Horta.

Release date: 15 February 2023

Eva Lasting

In 1970s Colombia, a young and mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school. She proceeds to break all the norms, rules and a few hearts in the process. Eva Lasting stars Emmanuel Restrepo, Francisca Estevez Navas, and Sergio Palau. It is created by Dago Garcia.

Release date: 15 February 2023

The Law According to Lidia Poët

This period drama is based on the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer. Lidia Poët investigates crimes but also has a passion to practice law. She struggles to achieve her dreams in the male-dominated field she wants to pursue. This web series stars Matilda De Angelis, Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino.

Release date: 15 February 2023

Full Swing

Follow along with the in-depth view into the world of professional golfing that this series provides. Full Swing offers a look into a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course during a series of competitions.

Release date: 15 February 2023

Red Rose

After downloading a suspicious app, a group of teens is forced to survive a summer of horror. The app makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences that the teens are forced to go through.

Release date: 15 February 2023

The Romantics

Yash Chopra was one of the most well-known directors in Bollywood and was popularised for his many touching romance dramas. This docu-series offers a look into the life and legacy of this sensational director.

Release date: 14 February 2023

In Love All Over Again

This series is a romantic drama about two people who can’t seem to get over each other. Irene is a director and Julio is an actor. They both keep falling in and out of love with each other which leaves a happy ending uncertain. This series was created by Carlos Montero and stars Georgina Amorós, Franco Masini, and Carlos González.

Release date: 14 February 2023

The Upshaws

This heart-warming series is about a working-class black family in Indiana. They try to make a better life for themselves and create a happy home while balancing the everyday struggles they go through. This series stars Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields. It is created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes.

Release date: 16 February 2023

A Girl and an Astronaut

After disappearing for 30 years, an astronaut finally returns. His return causes many difficulties for a woman who was in love with him before his disappearance. He also gains the interest of a corporation that wants to know why he hasn’t aged over the past 30 years. This series stars Vanessa Aleksander, Jędrzej Hycnar, and Jakub Sasak.

Release date: 17 February 2023

Community Squad

A local police force tries to improve its image by adding a civilian patrol force to its ranks. This rag-tag crew inadvertently puts their lives at risk when they end up confronting strange criminals. The show is created by Santiago Korovsky and stars Daniel Hendler and Pilar Gamboa.

Release date: 17 February 2023

