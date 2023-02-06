Entertainment has become an important part of most of our lives. In recent times, we have seen an increase in the popularity of web series with the growing use of OTT platforms among the audience. They serve as a perfect diversion from our hectic schedules and help us relax. Hindi web series are getting better day by day, with their gripping plot lines. February is here to spoil us with a set of new and exciting web series. We made it easier, by gathering a list of six such Hindi web series releasing on OTT in the month of February. Don’t forget to catch them and keep the entertainment train going.

The Romantics

This upcoming documentary film features several Hindi film stars. Including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others. They are brought together to talk about the legacy of the late filmmaker, Yash Chopra, and how he defined romance in Bollywood cinema. It is directed by Smriti Mundhra.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 February 2023

Butterflies- Season 4

Terribly Tiny Tales is a Youtube channel, that narrates moving stories, by talented voices, across the globe. Butterflies is one of their mini-series. The series stars multiple notable actors, including, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Jariwala, Ahsaas Channa, and others.

OTT platform: YouTube

Release date: 3 February 2023

Farzi

An artist is pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job. However, he is being tailed by a task force officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this thriller Hindi series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 10 February 2023

Jehanabad- Of Love and War

Set in a small town in Bihar, a blossoming love between a college student and her professor is bound to collide with the anarchy of the land. Directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh, this drama series stars Shatrughan Kumar, Naushaad Abbas, Satyadeep Misra, and others.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 3 February 2023

Class

Class is an Indian adaptation of the hit Spanish series, Elite. The story is set in Delhi’s elite school Hampton International. The series explores romantic relationships and social standings, between the students, who come from different backgrounds. Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, this series features Rohit Singh, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Madhuri Gawali, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 February 2023

The Night Manager

A hotel’s night manager is the only force that can stop a dangerous arms dealer, who is lodging in his hotel. Directed by Sandeep Modi, this Hindi-language thriller series features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 February 2023

