A number of new releases made their way to the OTT platform Netflix this month, giving you a number of options to binge-watch. Out of the lot, viewers in India have been loving these below-listed trending movies and web series on Netflix. If you haven’t watched them yet, add them to your wishlist today.

From The Romantics in Hindi to Jagame Thandhiram in Tamil, here are the trending movies and web series on Netflix

#1 The Romantics

Capturing the legacy of Bollywood cinema, Netflix is releasing a documentary on the iconic Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the Father of Romance in Bollywood. Actros from three generations, from Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh have come together to talk about the legend and his works.

#2 Class

Three students from a poor neighbourhood join an exclusive high school for the Delhi elite, where they uncover dark secrets and rumours and also witness a murder. The cast of this trending web series on Netflix includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman and others in lead roles.

#3 18 Pages

This Telugu movie’s story revolves around Siddhu, a software engineer, who finds a journal belonging to a girl named Nandini. As he proceeds to read through the journal, he falls in love with Nandini and decides to find her. This Telugu romantic comedy film is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and written by Sukumar. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in prominent roles.

#4 An Action Hero

The story of this Hindi movie revolves around a famous film star, Maanav, who is loved by everyone. However, things take a quick turn when he gets involves in the murder of a man named Vicky. This Hindi action thriller film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and written by Neeraj Yadav. This movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

#5 Jagame Thandhiram

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the cast of this trending Tamil movie on Netflix includes Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The story revolves around a clear and carefree gangster who is recruited to help an overseas crime lord to take down a rival. But things take a turn as he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow. Watch the entertaining movie in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

