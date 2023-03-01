Considering how vast India is, the number of festivals that are held throughout the year is just endless. The culture, customs, and beliefs associated with these festivals are unique to each state. These pomp and high-spirited festivals are held in the grandest way possible, which attracts flocks of tourists from various corners. With the hottest season of the year fast approaching, there are a few annual summer festivals in India gearing up to make headlines. Each of these festivals is celebrated vividly and attracts people not only from different parts of the country but from across the world.

Here are 6 summer festivals in India that you must visit if you are planning a short summer vacation.

Gangaur Festival, Rajasthan

Rajasthan is known for its rich culture and grandeur of festivals. The Gangaur Festival spans a period of 18 days, during which women restrict themselves to fasting, with one meal a day. Other than that, it is customary for parents to gift their married daughters gift hampers. Clay idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped during this festival. Intriguing processions, women in exquisite attires, and bands of local musicians are witnessed during the celebrations. According to popular beliefs, unmarried men and women seek partners during this time. The festival is set to take place this year from 8 March to 24 March 2023.

Shimla Summer Festival, Himachal Pradesh

Formerly known as the ‘Summer Capital’ of British India, Shimla is known for its hills covered in forest pines, rhododendron flowers, and tall cedars. The Summer festival is held annually in the month of May or June and attracts tourists and locals alike. A series of events including cultural evenings, flower shows, lively performances, painting competitions and more are hosted to entertain people. The main function is held at the Ridge, which is the heart of the city. This festival promotes the state’s cultural diversity and local talent.

Chithirai Festival, Tamil Nadu

Dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi, Chithrai Festival is held in Madurai Temple, over a period of one month. During the first 15 days, the festival celebrates the goddess’ marriage to Lord Sundareswara, and the next two weeks celebrate Lord Alagar’s journey to the city of Madurai. Apart from the grand festival, a Chithirai exhibition is also set up on Tamukkam grounds, in the northern part of the city. The festival is being held this year, from 5 April to 19 April 2023.

Moatsu Festival, Nagaland

Moatsu Festival is celebrated by the Ao tribe of Nagaland to signify the hard work of the farmers and their flourishing produce. Spanning over three days, the festival is grandly celebrated with songs, dancing, feasting, and praying to the Lord. The tribe performs one of their symbolic ceremony, Sangpangtu, in which men and women sit around a big fire, as they relish wine and meat. This annual festival is held on 1, 2, and 3 May every year.

Ooty Summer Festival, Tamil Nadu

Known as the Queen of Hills, the festival is held to promote tourism in Ooty, and flaunt the beauty of the infamous hill station. The Ooty Summer Festival is packed with several shows including a flower show displaying their exquisite flora and also exhibiting an array of spices and fruits. Apart from the festival, one can also enjoy boating on Ooty lake, take a stroll along Avalanche Lake, and explore Doddabetta Mountain. It is annually hosted in the month of May.

Bhumchu Festival, Sikkim

Bumchu Festival is held at the Tashiding Monastery in the beautiful state of Sikkim. People from neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bhutan also take part in this Buddhist festival. It perfectly displays the state’s unique culture, customs, and beliefs. The festival is usually celebrated in the months of February and March.

