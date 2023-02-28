As you travel through the diverse and breathtaking landscapes of North India, you’ll witness the true beauty of this region and its people, from the snowcapped peaks of the Himalayas and the bustling cities of Delhi and Jaipur. North India is a land of contrasts, leaving you in awe at every turn. So, hit the road, and explore the unknown and the magic of North India.

Here are the captivating road trips in North India that you must embark on with your friends at least once in your lifetime.

#1 Manali to Leh

The Manali to Leh drive is one of the most scenic and thrilling road trips in North India. You’ll wind through high-altitude mountain passes, cross shimmering blue lakes and see some of the most stunning landscapes in the Himalayas. Along the way, you’ll pass witness breathtaking views of Rohtang Pass, the serene town of Keylong, the stunning Leh Palace, the majestic Hemis Monastery, the mesmerizing Pangong Tso lake, the high-altitude Khardung La pass, and the scenic Nubra Valley with its dunes, monasteries, hot springs, and Bactrian camels.

#2 Amritsar to Dharamshala

This road trip takes you through the heart of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Explore the rich history, culture, and natural beauty of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh by visiting the stunning Golden Temple, the infamous Jallianwala Bagh, the scenic McLeod Ganj, Bhagsu Waterfall, the ancient Kangra Fort, the artistic Norbulingka Institute, the adventurous Triund Hill during the road trip from Amritsar to Dharamshala.

#3 Chandigarh to Morni Hills

This road trip is a picturesque journey that will take you through the lush green valleys of Himachal Pradesh. This road trip is perfect for those looking for a more relaxed and scenic drive, and there are plenty of charming towns and villages along the way where you can stop to explore the Sukhana lake, cactus garden, Kalka Shimla railway and Pinjore Gardens.

#4 Shimla to Spiti Valley

Experience the unparalleled beauty of Himachal Pradesh on a road trip from Shimla to Spiti Valley as you drive through the scenic Kinnaur Valley. Traverse the famous Hindustan-Tibet Road, and witness the striking beauty of Spiti Valley. Explore the unique culture of the region by visiting monasteries, hot springs, and small villages. Marvel at the stunning views of the Kinner Kailash range, Nako Lake, Tabo and Key monasteries, Kibber village, Pin Valley National Park, and the captivating Chandratal Lake along the way, making this journey a truly unforgettable adventure.

#5 Jaipur to Udaipur

The Jaipur to Udaipur road trip is an incredible journey that takes you through Rajasthan’s vibrant and colourful state. Along the way, you will see the stunning Kishangarh Fort, the mesmerizing Dhundeshwar waterfall and the magnificent Sunheri Kothi tonk. Other popular places along the way are Shahpura Bagh, Shahpura, Nagarfort, and Pur Udan Chatri. This road trip is a true feast for the senses with the colourful markets, delicious food and stunning architecture at every turn.

#6 Dehradun to Mussorie

The road trip from Dehradun to Mussoorie is a scenic journey that takes you through the verdant hills of Uttarakhand. You can witness the beauty of Kempty Falls, explore the historic Kempty bazaar, visit the serene Tibetan Buddhist monastery of Happy Valley, and take a cable car ride to the Gun Hill viewpoint for breathtaking views of the Himalayan range. Along the way, you can also visit the picturesque Company Garden, Lal Tibba, and Camel’s Back Road, all offering stunning views and a refreshing experience.

