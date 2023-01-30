India is one of the countries in the world endowed with the best landscapes and rich culture. The country welcomes travellers globally, all around the year. Having been blessed with a vast number of picturesque landscapes and rich heritage, the number of places to explore is almost limitless. You might have had the urge to go on a backpacking trip at least once in your life. It gives you the opportunity to experience different cultures, explore new places, and meet new people. There are several locations in India that promise a fulfilling trip for backpackers. We picked a few backpacking trips in India you could give a shot at this year.

Here are the 6 backpacking trips in India you could consider embarking on.

Ladakh

Ladakh has a plethora of picturesque landscapes to explore. Also known as the ‘Land of Passes’, Ladakh is adorned with the alluring beauty of the Himalayas. Amidst these snow-capped hills are popular tourist spots such as Pangong Tso, Alchi and Nubra Valley. While it is a great spot for trekking, one can also indulge in various activities like biking, water rafting, and more.

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)

Mussoorie, also known as the Queen of Hills, has an abundance of scenic beauties to admire. Some of the main attractions include SOHAM Himalayan Centre, Lal Tibba Scenic Point, Camel Back Road, Bhatta Falls, and more. One can take part in activities like trekking, angling, and zip-lining.

Rann of Kutch (Gujurat)

The extensive land of cracked earth will take your breath away with its spectacular view. Rann of Kutch is an offbeat tourist destination in India and a haven for photographers considering its surreal beauty. The 7500 km square land, is reputed for being one of the largest salt deserts in the world. Kala Dungar, Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary, and Ambe Dham Temple are some of the attractions at Rann of Kutch.

Majuli Island (Assam)

Majuli Island is blessed with a pleasant climate throughout the year, however, it is recommended to visit right after the monsoon in October to witness the greenery in its full glory. The sunsets and sunrises are phenomenal. Visiting the Mask Maker’s village, and monasteries, and going on a ferry ride on the waters of the Brahmaputra River are some of the most recommended things to do.

Hampi (Karnataka)

The UNESCO World Heritage site is known for its ancient forts, temples, and other monuments. Hampi is the perfect destination for rock-climbing enthusiasts owing to its bouldered terrain. Bicycling, Coracle riding, Cliff Jumping, and climbing Matanga Hill are some of the activities to take part in at Hampi.

Varkala (Kerala)

Varkala is one of the major beaches in Southern Kerala. It offers a calm ambience away from the bustling city. The most fascinating thing about Varkala is the cliffs adjacent to the Arabian sea. It is officially named ‘The Varkala Formation’ by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Janardhana Swami Temple, Kappil Beach, Anjengo Fort, Varkala Light House, and Culture Centre are some of the main attractions of this town.

