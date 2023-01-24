Most of us must have been to a beach at some point in life. In fact, for those staying in Visakhapatnam, or any other coastal city, it is a natural part of the surroundings. People admire the beautiful sea for many reasons. One of them is the desire to discover the life that lies underneath the vast ocean. Scuba diving appeals to several people; either as a hobby or experience or even a profession. As South India is packed with several beaches, scuba diving lets one explore the sea through their own eyes. The experience of closely watching marine flora and fauna is sure to leave a remarkable memory. Visit these best scuba diving spots in South India for the best aquatic experience.

Here are the spots in South India where one can take up scuba diving sessions.

Grand Island, Goa

Goa, being one of India’s top tourist destinations, is loved by its locals, and tourists, for its scenic beaches. They are pleasing to look at but the underwater water view is also something that cannot be missed. The Grand Island in Goa offers scuba diving sessions where one can explore the underwater world. Explore the fascinating marine landscape and spend time with oceanic creatures with this fun activity.

Average cost: ₹5,000 per person

Pondicherry

The Union Territory of Pondicherry is known for offering tranquil vacations to tourists. The Pondicherry waters are filled with colourful coral reefs and underwater caves ready to be explored. There are also mystical water creatures that one would never have seen before. The beautiful clear waters and the presence of a variety of fauna and flora, mark it an ideal place to scuba dive. The session begins at Eden Beach and tourists are given brief sessions on how this aquatic activity works.

Average cost: ₹5,200 per person

Netrani Island, Karnataka

Netrani Island is located off the coast of Karnataka, giving one of the best diving experiences in South India. The heart-shaped island, surrounded by clear water, offers scuba diving and snorkelling. While exploring the blue ocean, one can encounter aquatic animals like; Parrot Fish, Stingrays, Puffer Fish, Sea Urchins, and other creatures. November to May is marked as the ideal time to visit.

Average cost: ₹4,000 per person

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Kovalam Beach is renowned for its three adjacent crescent beaches. Scuba Diving in Trivandrum is a centre that offers diving sessions that give one the chance to explore the water world. They also offer snorkelling sessions. Enjoying this water activity, with the company of your loved ones, is sure to make an unforgettable memory.

Average cost: ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per person

Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Apart from the azure beaches and delicious seafood, scuba diving is what attracts a large number of tourists to Andaman. Havelock Island, located in Andaman, consists of seven beaches. The Nemo Reef of the Island is known to be the best spot for scuba diving. One gets to explore the abundant coral population and vibrant aquatic life. Lionfish, and rare Dugongs, are among the unique sightings. The ideal time to visit the island is October to early May as the low currents during this time make it a safe option. The low underwater currents make it an ideal spot to have a relaxing time.

Average cost: ₹4,500 to ₹6,000 per person

