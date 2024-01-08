On 7 January 2024, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in association with Platypus Escapes Pvt Ltd, conducted a cleanup exercise at Rushikonda Beach. The initiative, undertaken as a part of GVMC’s Eco-Vizag Program in Visakhapatnam, removed three tons of waste from the sea.

GVMC Eco-Vizag Program Nodal Officer, D. Lakshmi, Zonal Commissioner, Kanaka Mahalakshmi, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Naresh Kumar, and Platypus Escapes’ scuba divers relentlessly worked to remove plastic and cloth waste from the Rushikonda Beach area. The beach cleaning machines, made available by GVMC and used in this exercise, specifically remove waste from beach areas. As a part of their regular Eco-Vizag cleaning programs, GVMC is set to act upon the removal of underwater waste, at Mangamari Peta and Yarada Beaches,in collaboration with scuba diving teams.

According to reports, the scuba divers have taken out about three tons of plastic, cloth, and other submerged waste from the waters of Rushikonda Beach, Vizag. The divers reiterated the importance of young men and women, in the city, to take up the initiative of eliminating plastic waste. Subhash, founder of the organization, said that if GVMC cooperates, with the required technology, they will continue these services permanently.

GVMC Commissioner, Saikanth Varma IAS, has stated, through a press release, that this act by the scuba divers is an inspiration to all. He expressed a special thanks to the scuba divers for undertaking this initiative and assisting the GVMC. The Commissioner has also called upon other scuba diving organizations in the city to participate in the garbage collection service on the beaches.

